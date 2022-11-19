ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Governor Kate Brown pardons about 45,000 people for marijuana offenses

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will pardon an estimated 45,000 people for simple marijuana possession offenses, removing 47,144 convictions and forgiving more than $14 million total in fines and fees. The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Mechanical issue with TriMet FX buses triggers recall

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 60-foot "bendy" buses on TriMet's FX-2 line are going to remain off the road for at least a few more weeks. The buses were pulled from service in early November due to a mechanical issue, and TriMet announced Friday that the manufacturer of the buses has now issued a national recall for the defect.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
