Portland mayor’s office looks at locations for six designated camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city council is on board with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping and build six large-scale designated camping sites, and attention is now turning to the big first question: Where will they be located?. Wheeler met with all of...
KGW
Oregon cities sue over housing, road and parking space requirements in new state environmental rules
SALEM, Ore. — A group of thirteen Oregon cities and one county have sued Oregon's Department of Land Conservation and Development, challenging a new set of environmental regulations that the group argues would force them to change their land use rules in damaging ways and on an impractically fast timeline.
KGW
Two Portland children’s hospitals go on crisis standards of care
Both OHSU’s Doernbecher and Legacy’s Randall are curtailing critical care services. They’re overwhelmed with child respiratory virus patients.
Why is Multnomah County's prosecution rate for petty theft so much lower than neighboring counties, really?
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, KGW investigative reporter Kyle Iboshi took a look at criminal cases of misdemeanor theft in the Portland metro area as part of an ongoing series on shoplifting. His latest report examined the rate at which county district attorneys prosecute misdemeanor theft cases, and found...
KGW
Delays, congressional hearings and a very short flight: How the Spruce Goose got its name
The Spruce Goose, a one-of-a-kind airplane, is on display at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville. But how did it gets its name?
Sunshine Division feeds more families than ever before during Thanksgiving box handout
PORTLAND, Ore. — The rising cost of food, rent and utilities have sent more people to nonprofits that provide food for the community this winter, especially going into the holidays. On Monday, Sunshine Division had it's busiest day in history. More than 1,100 families visited the nonprofit's two food...
KGW
Portland pastor calls for increased youth mentorship after weekend of violence
Two teens were injured by gunfire in NE Portland over the weekend. Highland Christian Center Senior Pastor Shon Neyland said the community needs to take action.
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
Oregon leaders share condolences after LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs
OREGON, USA — Oregon Governor Kate Brown was among multiple state leaders who took to social media to offer condolences and condemn Saturday's deadly shooting at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Police arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of opening fire at Club Q, killing five people and...
Alaska, Horizon Airlines donates plane to Portland Community College
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Community College received a new airplane for its students in the Aviation Science programs on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Hillsboro Airport. It was donated by Horizon and Alaska Airlines and flew in from PDX. The donation comes amid a huge worker shortage in the...
Portland begins the process for drawing up city council districts required by charter reform
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland voters resoundingly approved a measure in the recent midterm election that would overhaul the city's form of government. Though most members of Portland City Council opposed the measure, they're now charged with ensuring that it gets implemented. Measure 26-228 reforms the City of Portland charter;...
ODOT asks for public input as it begins process of identifying additional toll locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tolling is coming, but the state wants to hear from you first. The Oregon Department of Transportation is asking for public input as it begins the process of choosing new toll locations along Interstate 205. ODOT has already identified the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges as...
'Maybe someone will see something and help': Advocates try to raise awareness about youth homelessness
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Every year, millions of children, teens and young adults experience some form of homelessness over the course of a year, whether it's couch surfing, sleeping on the streets or staying in shelters. During National Runaway Prevention Month in November, advocates hope to draw awareness to the...
Governor Kate Brown pardons about 45,000 people for marijuana offenses
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will pardon an estimated 45,000 people for simple marijuana possession offenses, removing 47,144 convictions and forgiving more than $14 million total in fines and fees. The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce...
Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for island’s Native American communities
PORTLAND, Oregon — Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to honor the island’s Native American communities and history on Thursday. The resolution was recommended by the Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation (ACSI). Chinook Indians were the...
Pediatric hospitals in Portland are running out of beds and postponing surgeries as RSV cases worsen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) case rates are continuing to rise in Oregon, and local hospitals are now saying the wave has reached unprecedented levels and is pushing them into crisis mode. Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital doesn't have any available pediatric ICU beds,...
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
Lawsuit argues that Measure 114's gun permit program violates Oregon Constitution
PORTLAND, Ore. — As foreshadowed by several Oregon sheriffs after voters narrowly approved gun control initiative Measure 114, the new law is now subject to a lawsuit seeking to put regulations to a halt before they go into place. On Friday, "no compromise" gun rights group the Oregon Firearms...
Mechanical issue with TriMet FX buses triggers recall
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 60-foot "bendy" buses on TriMet's FX-2 line are going to remain off the road for at least a few more weeks. The buses were pulled from service in early November due to a mechanical issue, and TriMet announced Friday that the manufacturer of the buses has now issued a national recall for the defect.
Nearly 300 criminal cases dismissed in Multnomah County due to lack of public defenders this year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Between February and October of 2022, 285 criminal court cases were dismissed in Multnomah County because of the lack of public defense attorneys. That large number prompted the county's district attorney to weigh in this week hoping to draw more attention to the crisis. A report...
KGW
