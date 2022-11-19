The stunning loss at South Carolina last week ended Tennessee’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff and playing for a national championship, but the new CFP rankings still matter in terms of how this season could conclude. After the 63-38 loss in Columbia to the unranked Gamecocks, the Vols dropped five spots to No. 10 when the Playoff Committee unveiled its latest top 25 on Tuesday night. Despite the drop after its second loss, Tennessee remains firmly in the picture for a potential New Year’s Six bowl – those four high-profile games are slotted based on the final CFP rankings.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO