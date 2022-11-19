ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Everything Beamer said before Clemson

South Carolina will make its way to Clemson on Saturday for the annual rivalry matchup after upsetting Tennessee by a score of 63-38 in Williams-Brice Stadium in its last matchup. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) will look to snap a seven game losing streak to the Tigers as they have not...
Second loss drops Vols in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The stunning loss at South Carolina last week ended Tennessee’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff and playing for a national championship, but the new CFP rankings still matter in terms of how this season could conclude. After the 63-38 loss in Columbia to the unranked Gamecocks, the Vols dropped five spots to No. 10 when the Playoff Committee unveiled its latest top 25 on Tuesday night. Despite the drop after its second loss, Tennessee remains firmly in the picture for a potential New Year’s Six bowl – those four high-profile games are slotted based on the final CFP rankings.
South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
Vanderbilt football: Tennessee offense won't change with Hendon Hooker out, Clark Lea says

A game that just about everyone had written off as a foregone conclusion now carries a lot of weight on both sides this weekend. Vanderbilt will host Tennessee on Saturday in an in-state rivalry that could decide two teams' postseason fates: Coach Clark Lea and the Commodores at 5-6 will make a bowl game if they win, whereas coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers likely need a victory to claim a spot in a New Year's Six bowl.
After Vols' loss at South Carolina, Heupel says 'this one needs to hurt'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s no way around it. A loss like the one Tennessee suffered Saturday night is going to sting. The fifth-ranked Vols entered their trip to South Carolina with a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They simply needed to win their final two regular-season games. But their chances of competing for a national championship slipped away with their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
