Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship
A complicated past! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son, John, after their relationship was over and the New England Patriots star had already moved on with Gisele Bündchen. "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my […]
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Wendy Williams Describes Her Dream Guy: 'I Can't Wait to Fall in Love'
The former talkshow host opened up about her hopes and dreams for her love life during an interview at WBLS 107.5 FM's Circle of Sisters event on Monday, Nov. 21, where she said she "can't wait" to find that special someone. While attending the event at Resorts World in New...
Kristen Bell Shares Selfies With Co-Stars From London Movie Set
Kristen Bell may have wrapped up shooting her latest project, but she's sure not ready to stop talking about it. The actress recently shared a series of snaps from a few of the days she spent filming The People We Hate at the Wedding in London, England. In the set...
Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Sunlit Photos of Wife Hailey for Her Birthday
Justin Bieber has a big reason to celebrate on Nov. 22, as it's the 26th birthday of his wife, Hailey Bieber. In honor of her big day, Bieber took to Instagram to share some romantic photos of the couple hanging out together and spending some time in nature. Bieber captioned...
Two Couples, Different Outcomes! Cheating Scandal Rocks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale
Bachelor in Paradise’s grand finale and reunion show on Tuesday night showed the two remaining couples both getting engaged. But after taking their love into the real world, one twosome stayed together while another split apart amid alleged cheating. And drama erupted when the broken couple argued during the...
'Love Actually' cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
One of the most beloved modern Christmas classics is turning 20 next year, and to mark the occasion, cast members from the landmark 2003 romantic comedy "Love Actually" are reuniting for a TV special to air on ABC next week, the network announced Tuesday. Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson,...
Halle Berry Celebrates 20 Years Post Pierce Brosnan's 007: 'Forever My Bond'
Halle Berry is throwing it back to her days of playing Jinx in the classic 007 flick, Die Another Day. The 56-year-old actress shared a scene from the 2002 James Bond movie to celebrate 20 years of the film that starred her and 69-year-old Pierce Brosnan, her favorite representative of the classic character.
Christmas Comes Early as Gabrielle Union Stuns in Candy Cane-Inspired Dress With Plunging Neckline
The winter chill may be setting in, but Gabrielle Union isn't letting it bother her. The Being Mary Jane actress stepped out in New York City's Times Square yesterday, Nov. 21, for a quick stop at Good Morning America to promote her upcoming film Strange World. While the cut of her dress was giving nothing but warm summer breezes and ocean getaways, the pattern was simply screaming Christmas.
John Legend Posts Sweet Photo of His Kids Joining Him on 'The Voice'
The Voice had special guests backstage during last night's show!. John Legend's kids—4-year-old Miles and 6-year-old Luna—joined him on the set of the singing competition show on Monday evening, and he took to his Instagram page to share the special moment. The singer posted a photo of himself...
In 'Wednesday,' Jenna Ortega makes Netflix's Addams Family series look like a snap
Although the main character's name was inspired by the poetic line "Wednesday's child is full of woe," "Wednesday" is generally a delight, thanks almost entirely to Jenna Ortega. Having outgrown her Disney Channel days, Ortega makes the Addams Family's now-high-school-age daughter the coolest humorless goth sociopath you'll ever meet, in a Netflix series that's more kooky than spooky or ooky.
'Dancing With the Stars' names Season 31 winner
"Dancing With the Stars" has crowned a new winner and she's a TikTok-teen queen. The finale of the show's debut season of streaming exclusively on Disney+ featured Wayne Brady and Witney Carson scoring a 36 out of 40 for their performance. Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced to to "Queen Bee"...
