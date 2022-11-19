Read full article on original website
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Wendy Williams Describes Her Dream Guy: 'I Can't Wait to Fall in Love'
The former talkshow host opened up about her hopes and dreams for her love life during an interview at WBLS 107.5 FM's Circle of Sisters event on Monday, Nov. 21, where she said she "can't wait" to find that special someone. While attending the event at Resorts World in New...
Halle Berry Celebrates 20 Years Post Pierce Brosnan's 007: 'Forever My Bond'
Halle Berry is throwing it back to her days of playing Jinx in the classic 007 flick, Die Another Day. The 56-year-old actress shared a scene from the 2002 James Bond movie to celebrate 20 years of the film that starred her and 69-year-old Pierce Brosnan, her favorite representative of the classic character.
Justin Bieber Shares Romantic Sunlit Photos of Wife Hailey for Her Birthday
Justin Bieber has a big reason to celebrate on Nov. 22, as it's the 26th birthday of his wife, Hailey Bieber. In honor of her big day, Bieber took to Instagram to share some romantic photos of the couple hanging out together and spending some time in nature. Bieber captioned...
Two Couples, Different Outcomes! Cheating Scandal Rocks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale
Bachelor in Paradise’s grand finale and reunion show on Tuesday night showed the two remaining couples both getting engaged. But after taking their love into the real world, one twosome stayed together while another split apart amid alleged cheating. And drama erupted when the broken couple argued during the...
Christmas Comes Early as Gabrielle Union Stuns in Candy Cane-Inspired Dress With Plunging Neckline
The winter chill may be setting in, but Gabrielle Union isn't letting it bother her. The Being Mary Jane actress stepped out in New York City's Times Square yesterday, Nov. 21, for a quick stop at Good Morning America to promote her upcoming film Strange World. While the cut of her dress was giving nothing but warm summer breezes and ocean getaways, the pattern was simply screaming Christmas.
Find the Perfect Gift for the Hallmark Movie Fan in Your Life!
Hallmark Channel has become synonymous with Christmas and the holidays. Since they started their Countdown to Christmas event a decade ago, the network has steadily increased its presence with the holiday seasons. Their slate of original holiday movie premieres seems to increase with each year. Fans love the network so much that they love to show their admiration to strangers and the general public, often using their powers of persuasion to get people to try out a particular show (When Calls the Heart and their Hearties fan base or the Postables and their love of the Signed, Sealed, Delivered series.)
John Legend Posts Sweet Photo of His Kids Joining Him on 'The Voice'
The Voice had special guests backstage during last night's show!. John Legend's kids—4-year-old Miles and 6-year-old Luna—joined him on the set of the singing competition show on Monday evening, and he took to his Instagram page to share the special moment. The singer posted a photo of himself...
Melissa Gorga Is Already Celebrating the Holidays in New Photos With Husband Joe and Daughter Antonia
Reality star Melissa Gorga is wasting no time getting in to the holiday spirit this year. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member took to social media on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to show how her family is embracing the holidays a little bit earlier this season. In her Instagram...
'Dancing With the Stars' names Season 31 winner
"Dancing With the Stars" has crowned a new winner and she's a TikTok-teen queen. The finale of the show's debut season of streaming exclusively on Disney+ featured Wayne Brady and Witney Carson scoring a 36 out of 40 for their performance. Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced to to "Queen Bee"...
In 'Wednesday,' Jenna Ortega makes Netflix's Addams Family series look like a snap
Although the main character's name was inspired by the poetic line "Wednesday's child is full of woe," "Wednesday" is generally a delight, thanks almost entirely to Jenna Ortega. Having outgrown her Disney Channel days, Ortega makes the Addams Family's now-high-school-age daughter the coolest humorless goth sociopath you'll ever meet, in a Netflix series that's more kooky than spooky or ooky.
