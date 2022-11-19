Read full article on original website
“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
Thanksgiving Trash Schedules and Closings
Several area trash collection days are changing because of Thanksgiving this week. In Coffeyville, trash scheduled to be picked up Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be moved to Saturday. The tree dump will also be closed Thursday and Friday. In Independence, Thursday trash pickups have been...
Alliance of SWMO moves forward with building renovations
In 2019, the historic Faith Fellowship building was donated to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.
Church hosts Thanksgiving basket benefit event
A local church is doing its best to make sure the Joplin community has a great Thanksgiving. KOAM's Amber Jenkins has the latest.
“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
Local church hosts potluck lunch
Celebration Church in Joplin today hosted a potluck lunch event to bring together members of the Joplin Community.
Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri
(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
Paschal completes acquisition of Joplin heating and air business
Tontitown-based Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric is expanding its footprint in southwest Missouri. A Paschal spokesperson said the company has acquired Lyerla Heating & Air in Joplin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lyerla President Kevin Brady will join Paschal as general manager of the southwest Missouri division. “We couldn’t be...
Route 66 Movie Theater gives free tickets with “Snowball Sundays”
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The “Route 66 Movie Theater” in Webb City is gearing up for “Snowball Sundays.”. Folks can get free tickets to see Christmas movies on December 4th, 11th, and 18th. The hope is that moviegoers will bring with them, non-perishables that will be...
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church hosts annual craft show
JOPLIN, Mo. — Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church hosted its annual craft show today. The craft show has been a staple for the church and community for nearly 20 years. Due to the pandemic, the craft show hasn’t been held since 2019. This year saw 35 vendors...
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
What’s a bike bus? 11 Joplin elementary students show us
Eleven elementary-aged students ditch the car and bus rides to school and ride their bikes instead. Check it out!
Nadine Isgett
Nadine Isgett, 87, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Carthage, Missouri. Nadine was born December4, 1934 in Sumter, South Carolina to Reginald G. Mims and Nada Chubb. She worked at Taco Sabroso in Carthage, Missouri for a time. Nadine also managed Tastee Freeze for her brother in South Carolina. She attended Central Christian Center in Joplin, Missouri and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2590 Women’s Auxiliary for more than 20 years.
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up still through early next week
Joplin Fire Dept is hiring 14 new firefighters, they will pay you while they train you
JOPLIN, Mo. – The opening of Station No.7 next year means the Joplin Fire Dept is already down firefighters Joplin Fire Training Chief Dustin Lunow tells us. And they now need 14 additional firefighters to staff the new station. And they need to hire before 2023 begins. “You have to be older than 18, high school diploma or GED. Previously...
Nevada pastor stepping to up serve city’s homeless
NEVADA, Mo. — For many of the homeless, Thanksgiving is just another day without food or shelter. But one homeless outreach service in Nevada is working to change that, not just on Thanksgiving, but for all 365 days of the year. Pine Street Baptist Church in Nevada is partnering with New Life Shelter, Inc. to make sure the region’s homeless population is cared for.
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week
Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. Updated: 7...
Former Springfield mayor dies at 99
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
