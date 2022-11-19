ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Thanksgiving Trash Schedules and Closings

Several area trash collection days are changing because of Thanksgiving this week. In Coffeyville, trash scheduled to be picked up Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be moved to Saturday. The tree dump will also be closed Thursday and Friday. In Independence, Thursday trash pickups have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
WEBB CITY, MO
ksgf.com

Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri

(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
talkbusiness.net

Paschal completes acquisition of Joplin heating and air business

Tontitown-based Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric is expanding its footprint in southwest Missouri. A Paschal spokesperson said the company has acquired Lyerla Heating & Air in Joplin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lyerla President Kevin Brady will join Paschal as general manager of the southwest Missouri division. “We couldn’t be...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church hosts annual craft show

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church hosted its annual craft show today. The craft show has been a staple for the church and community for nearly 20 years. Due to the pandemic, the craft show hasn’t been held since 2019. This year saw 35 vendors...
JOPLIN, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Nadine Isgett

Nadine Isgett, 87, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Carthage, Missouri. Nadine was born December4, 1934 in Sumter, South Carolina to Reginald G. Mims and Nada Chubb. She worked at Taco Sabroso in Carthage, Missouri for a time. Nadine also managed Tastee Freeze for her brother in South Carolina. She attended Central Christian Center in Joplin, Missouri and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2590 Women’s Auxiliary for more than 20 years.
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up still through early next week

Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches. Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Nevada pastor stepping to up serve city’s homeless

NEVADA, Mo. — For many of the homeless, Thanksgiving is just another day without food or shelter. But one homeless outreach service in Nevada is working to change that, not just on Thanksgiving, but for all 365 days of the year. Pine Street Baptist Church in Nevada is partnering with New Life Shelter, Inc. to make sure the region’s homeless population is cared for.
NEVADA, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week

Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. Updated: 7...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Former Springfield mayor dies at 99

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died  Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

