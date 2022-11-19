ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Waldo Cortes-Acosta cool with 21-day turnaround vs. Chase Sherman: 'UFC calls me, I'll be there'

By Danny Segura, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315LWl_0jGRvqNO00

LAS VEGAS – It will be exactly three weeks from the time Waldo Cortes-Acosta made his UFC debut to his return to the octagon.

The UFC newcomer is about to log in two fights in less than a month, as he’s taken a short-notice fight against veteran Chase Sherman on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 215. Cortes-Acosta (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made his debut with the promotion on Oct. 29, defeating Jared Vanderaa in a unanimous decision.

The unbeaten prospect is happy for a quick turnaround, and is completely cool with the lack of anticipation for this fight.

“I’m excited because it passed two, three weeks and I come back, and I’m excited to be here again,” Cortes-Acosta told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC 215 media day. “… No camp. If the UFC calls me, I’ll be there every time.”

As far as the matchup itself, Cortes-Acosta is also eager about that. He thinks Sherman (16-10 MMA, 4-9 UFC) is prime for a fun heavyweight bout and expects the fight to end before the scheduled 15 minutes.

“I think it’ll be good because he’s a striker and more stand up and more stay in there,” Cortes-Acosta said. “I think it’s going to be a good war inside the ring. … I think with two strikers, it’s going to be back to back. I think it will be three rounds, I think the first round, second round (the finish) will be there.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 215.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou opens up on knee injury prior to UFC 270: 'Everything was designed for me to fall'

Francis Ngannou has given some insight on the knee injury that almost forced him to withdraw from UFC 270. Less than a month out from his title unification bout with Ciryl Gane in January, Ngannou tore his MCL and ACL. But the heavyweight champion, who’s currently in a contract dispute with the UFC, insisted on fighting even though his knee was heavily compromised.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Brunson injured, Roman Dolidze steps in to face Jack Hermansson on Dec. 3

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson is out of his matchup with Jack Hermansson, but the promotion has quickly found a replacement. Brunson (23-8 MMA, 14-6 UFC) was set to meet Hermansson (23-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 42 on Dec. 3, but is unable to compete due to an undisclosed injury. According to an ESPN report, all is not lost for Hermansson, who will now face Roman Dolidze instead.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy