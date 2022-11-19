Waldo Cortes-Acosta cool with 21-day turnaround vs. Chase Sherman: 'UFC calls me, I'll be there'

LAS VEGAS – It will be exactly three weeks from the time Waldo Cortes-Acosta made his UFC debut to his return to the octagon.

The UFC newcomer is about to log in two fights in less than a month, as he’s taken a short-notice fight against veteran Chase Sherman on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 215. Cortes-Acosta (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made his debut with the promotion on Oct. 29, defeating Jared Vanderaa in a unanimous decision.

The unbeaten prospect is happy for a quick turnaround, and is completely cool with the lack of anticipation for this fight.

“I’m excited because it passed two, three weeks and I come back, and I’m excited to be here again,” Cortes-Acosta told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC 215 media day. “… No camp. If the UFC calls me, I’ll be there every time.”

As far as the matchup itself, Cortes-Acosta is also eager about that. He thinks Sherman (16-10 MMA, 4-9 UFC) is prime for a fun heavyweight bout and expects the fight to end before the scheduled 15 minutes.

“I think it’ll be good because he’s a striker and more stand up and more stay in there,” Cortes-Acosta said. “I think it’s going to be a good war inside the ring. … I think with two strikers, it’s going to be back to back. I think it will be three rounds, I think the first round, second round (the finish) will be there.”

