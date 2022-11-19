FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.

FRANCONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO