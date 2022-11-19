Read full article on original website
Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton
STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
caravannews.com
Remembering Those Killed and Injured at Club Q Shooting
Honoring the victims of the LGBTQ nightclub shooting, Colorado Springs. Are thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and injured. Love over hate. For local LGBTQ individuals and their families, assistance is available in the San Joaquin county at the San Joaquin Pride Center. Hours: Tuesday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Call (209) 565-5023.
GV Wire
Merced CHP Quickly Nabs Man Accused of Child Abduction
Fast-acting officers with the Merced division of the California Highway Patrol found a missing 3-month-old baby and arrested the alleged abductor on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a report from a parent in Calaveras County, officers aided by Merced sheriff’s deputies located a black Toyota Tacoma driven by suspect Anthony James Lee, 34, of Angels Camp less than two hours later.
KCRA.com
Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says
A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
16-year-old motorcyclist dead in car crash in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. — A 16-year-old Harley Davidson rider from Modesto died in Tuolumne County Saturday after trying to pass a Ram pickup truck on northbound Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the rider of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass the truck by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suspect accused of abducting 3-month-old child arrested in Merced County, CHP says
A man accused of abducting his child from Calaveras County has been located and arrested in Merced County, according to authorities. At 12:27 p.m. Sunday the Merced County Communications Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” alert for a child allegedly abducted by a parent out of Calaveras County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Teen arrested after driving without license, police find gun and marijuana in car
When the teen was pulled over, he was found without a license and in possession of an unserialized handgun, several types of marijuana vape pens, narcotics and cash.
Modesto nuns haven't had heat or hot water since May, what gives?
MODESTO -- Several nuns in Modesto have been without heat and hot water since May and will not get it back until next month. The Sisters of the Cross of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are comprised of eight nuns, nearly half of whom are in their eighties. They spent most of their day in prayer and have chosen what is described as a contemplative life within the Catholic Church. A gas line leak in May forced Pacific Gas and Electric to cap the line and, as a result, the convent in Modesto near St. Stanislaus Church on Maze Street has been...
yourcentralvalley.com
Man accused of trying to run down officer: Merced PD
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Merced, police say, on suspicion of trying to run over an officer and then leading law enforcement on an 11-mile pursuit. According to the Merced Police Department Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved his Honda Pilot into oncoming traffic and...
mercedcountytimes.com
Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91
The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
mymotherlode.com
Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure
Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
westsideconnect.com
Scammers using official documents in con
Scammers posing as law enforcement is nothing new, but recently some of these scammers have added a new layer with fraudulent orders of arrest. The scammers have been taking to the phones calling people and requesting money so the person can avoid arrest. The callers claim they are with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Recently the calls have been accompanied by mail that appears to be an official order of arrest.
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
Grant money awarded to Turlock Unified for ‘vape sensors’ at schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Unified School District will be using state money it was awarded to help combat underage tobacco use at its schools, according to the Department of Justice. It was granted $189,275 from the Tobacco Grant Program, and according to the award summary, the district plans to use the money to […]
KSBW.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten and “left to die” outside a bar in Clements, a rural town in the county about 12 miles east of Lodi.
KMPH.com
Meth, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs recovered in month-long investigation, police say
Stanislaus County, Calif. — A months long investigation has led to hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of fentanyl pills, and the dismantling of a major drug trafficking organization, police in Modesto say. Modesto Police announced the results of the investigation that wrapped up November 16th. They say...
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
