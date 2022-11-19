Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Two options for free Thanksgiving dinner in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you want a proper Thanksgiving meal it doesn’t matter if you’re in need, a student without family, or just don’t feel like cooking, two area groups are offering meals to anyone who wants to eat. In Westover, Scorer's Sports Bar...
WVNews
3 graduate from UHC School of Diagnostic Medical Sonography in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The WVU Medicine United Hospital Center School of Diagnostic Medical Sonography recently held a commencement and reception for three 2022 graduates. Diplomas were presented last week by Tavia DeFazio, program director and Micah Ford, clinical coordinator, to the students.
WVNews
Ice skating and Miracle on Main coming to Weston
The most wonderful time of the year is kicking off in Lewis County in huge ways, complete with parades, festivals, and ice skating. Yes, ice skating is coming here beginning Friday, Nov. 25 and ending Sunday, Dec. 4. The mobile rink is currently being installed at Holt Square in Weston.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council passes planning commission changes, takes aim at old BB&T building purchase
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council passed two ordinances on Tuesday evening that will make updates to the way the city's planning commission meets, and council members heard concerns about the potential contingent purchase of the old BB&T building from citizens. Council passed a pair of ordinances...
WVNews
Backyard Brawl a fairly regular feature on future WVU football schedules
(Editorial Note – I conducted a lengthy one-on-one interview with Shane Lyons a couple of months ago and have used that for a series of articles throughout the fall. Though Lyons was forced to step down as West Virginia’s director of athletics last week, this story is still relevant to our readers.)
WVNews
4-Hers complete officers training
Over 60 Lewis County 4-H officers participated in Lewis County 4-H officers training school yesterday! Our 4-H members learned about parliamentary procedure, leadership traits,teamwork, and about their offices. Our 4-H clubs are in good hands with this leadership!
WVNews
Two youngest Civil War soldiers came from West Virginia
KINGWOOD — According to the Congressional Record, the two youngest soldiers ever enlisted in the United States Army were from West Virginia. John Ringold, age 12, and Julius Worth Pell, age 11, were registered and enlisted in Company B, 11th Regiment, West Virginia Infantry, as a fifer and drummer.
WVNews
Protecting seniors
It is well-known that West Virginia has one of the oldest average populations in the country, with a high percentage of senior citizens and residents quickly approaching those “golden years.”. That also means West Virginia has a high percentage of residents who are at risk of being targets for...
WVNews
It's ice skating, not the end of the world
I am so excited about this much talked about ice skating rink coming to Weston in just a few days, as are so many other people, which is why I’m amazed at some of the negative comments I’ve heard and seen. I shouldn’t be though, as that type of behavior is not new especially when it involves the City of Weston.
WVNews
Robert Eugene 'Gene' Riley
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WV News) — Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley, 92, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 after a 4 ½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Gene was born on a farm in Parrish Run, Marion County, to the late Philmore Riley...
WVNews
White, Foster to serve as Christmas parade marshals in Jane Lew, Weston
Two well-known Lewis Countians have been selected to serve as parade marshals for the City of Weston and the Town of Jane Lew in their Christmas parades, respectively. Jane Lew resident Bill White will serve for Jane Lew’s Christmas Parade, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m.
WVNews
WVU men's basketball must find its identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
WVNews
Coach’s Insight: West Virginia never could get over the hump
If the West Virginia University football season could be defined in a single game, the most recent 48-31 loss to Kansas State would probably be the most representative. Though the Mountaineers fought hard, they just couldn’t get over the hump.
WVNews
WVU opens play in the Phil Knight Legacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be no Thanksgiving Day dinner for the West Virginia University basketball team on Thursday.
WVNews
Terra Alta Civic Club holds November meeting
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club met recently at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Members present were Teddi Cox, Margie Dixon, Pat Greaser, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Elaine Stickler, Jessica Upole and Charlotte Wiles.
WVNews
Bruceton School holds Family Fitness Night
BRUCETON MILLS — Bruceton School celebrated its first Family Fitness Night last week with illustrations of how to keep fit and eat healthy, while having fun. Principal Jonas Knotts said the school plans to make it an annual event.
WVNews
Weston community begins new program to create vibrant communities
Members of the Weston community are invited to join the West Virginia Community Development Hub to participate in a new program embarking on business development, creating vibrant communities and developing long-term sustainability plans to ensure climate resilience. Throughout the 18-month Hub Communities of Achievement Program (HubCAP), community members will receive coaching support and technical assistance funding to implement beautification projects and develop a plan for community sustainability.
WVNews
Preston schools lose enrollment
KINGWOOD — Preliminary figures show that Preston County Schools lost enrollment this year, which will translate to lost personnel in the next school year, Board of Education members were told last week. Although the West Virginia Education Information System had frozen data last week on school systems, Laura Shaffer,...
WVNews
Community calendar
• The Friends of the Kingwood Public Library used book sale will be 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3, in the former Family Dollar location at the Kingwood Plaza. All items will be 25 cents, including books, DVDs and puzzles.
WVNews
Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Girls Day Out Bash
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce welcomed hundreds Sunday to its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Girls Day Out Bash. More than 400 tickets were sold for the event.
Comments / 0