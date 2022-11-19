ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Ice skating and Miracle on Main coming to Weston

The most wonderful time of the year is kicking off in Lewis County in huge ways, complete with parades, festivals, and ice skating. Yes, ice skating is coming here beginning Friday, Nov. 25 and ending Sunday, Dec. 4. The mobile rink is currently being installed at Holt Square in Weston.
WESTON, WV
4-Hers complete officers training

Over 60 Lewis County 4-H officers participated in Lewis County 4-H officers training school yesterday! Our 4-H members learned about parliamentary procedure, leadership traits,teamwork, and about their offices. Our 4-H clubs are in good hands with this leadership!
Two youngest Civil War soldiers came from West Virginia

KINGWOOD — According to the Congressional Record, the two youngest soldiers ever enlisted in the United States Army were from West Virginia. John Ringold, age 12, and Julius Worth Pell, age 11, were registered and enlisted in Company B, 11th Regiment, West Virginia Infantry, as a fifer and drummer.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Protecting seniors

It is well-known that West Virginia has one of the oldest average populations in the country, with a high percentage of senior citizens and residents quickly approaching those “golden years.”. That also means West Virginia has a high percentage of residents who are at risk of being targets for...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
It's ice skating, not the end of the world

I am so excited about this much talked about ice skating rink coming to Weston in just a few days, as are so many other people, which is why I’m amazed at some of the negative comments I’ve heard and seen. I shouldn’t be though, as that type of behavior is not new especially when it involves the City of Weston.
WESTON, WV
Robert Eugene 'Gene' Riley

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WV News) — Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley, 92, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 after a 4 ½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Gene was born on a farm in Parrish Run, Marion County, to the late Philmore Riley...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVU men's basketball must find its identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Terra Alta Civic Club holds November meeting

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club met recently at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Members present were Teddi Cox, Margie Dixon, Pat Greaser, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Elaine Stickler, Jessica Upole and Charlotte Wiles.
TERRA ALTA, WV
Bruceton School holds Family Fitness Night

BRUCETON MILLS — Bruceton School celebrated its first Family Fitness Night last week with illustrations of how to keep fit and eat healthy, while having fun. Principal Jonas Knotts said the school plans to make it an annual event.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
Weston community begins new program to create vibrant communities

Members of the Weston community are invited to join the West Virginia Community Development Hub to participate in a new program embarking on business development, creating vibrant communities and developing long-term sustainability plans to ensure climate resilience. Throughout the 18-month Hub Communities of Achievement Program (HubCAP), community members will receive coaching support and technical assistance funding to implement beautification projects and develop a plan for community sustainability.
WESTON, WV
Preston schools lose enrollment

KINGWOOD — Preliminary figures show that Preston County Schools lost enrollment this year, which will translate to lost personnel in the next school year, Board of Education members were told last week. Although the West Virginia Education Information System had frozen data last week on school systems, Laura Shaffer,...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Community calendar

• The Friends of the Kingwood Public Library used book sale will be 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3, in the former Family Dollar location at the Kingwood Plaza. All items will be 25 cents, including books, DVDs and puzzles.
KINGWOOD, WV

