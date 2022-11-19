BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general announced Monday that he has overruled opinions that upheld or applied unconstitutional racially discriminatory laws. In an opinion addressed to General Assembly leaders, Attorney General Brian Frosh formally overruled the opinions, saying that while changes in the law may have made them unenforceable, “we recognize that the opinions continue to serve as a reminder of the history of racial injustice perpetuated through the legal institutions of our State government.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO