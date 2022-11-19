Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Maryland AG overrules racially discriminitory opinions
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general announced Monday that he has overruled opinions that upheld or applied unconstitutional racially discriminatory laws. In an opinion addressed to General Assembly leaders, Attorney General Brian Frosh formally overruled the opinions, saying that while changes in the law may have made them unenforceable, “we recognize that the opinions continue to serve as a reminder of the history of racial injustice perpetuated through the legal institutions of our State government.”
WVNews
Protecting seniors
It is well-known that West Virginia has one of the oldest average populations in the country, with a high percentage of senior citizens and residents quickly approaching those “golden years.”. That also means West Virginia has a high percentage of residents who are at risk of being targets for...
WVNews
Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.
WVNews
Two youngest Civil War soldiers came from West Virginia
KINGWOOD — According to the Congressional Record, the two youngest soldiers ever enlisted in the United States Army were from West Virginia. John Ringold, age 12, and Julius Worth Pell, age 11, were registered and enlisted in Company B, 11th Regiment, West Virginia Infantry, as a fifer and drummer.
Comments / 0