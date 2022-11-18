ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets encouraged by star guard Ben Simmons' recent strong play

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has had a rough start to this season. He has missed five of a possible 16 games because of back and knee ailments and when he has played, he has been largely ineffective.

However, if the past two games are any indication, Simmons appears to have turned the corner. In the Nets’ embarrassing 153-121 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Simmons had 11 points and five rebounds while showing a level of aggression that has been missing from his game this season.

In a thrilling 109-107 win over the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday, the former Philadelphia 76er had 15 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. How Simmons has played recently led head coach Jacque Vaughn to say this:

“It’s very encouraging. Most minutes he’s played, really responded well. Kind of what we envisioned him doing everything for us. The defensive versatility of guarding Nurkic and also Damian Lillard. A lot of people can’t do that. And we can continue to grow with him and understand him, his game, how he benefits, with who. It’s very encouraging.”

Simmons appears to be winning over his teammates and the coaching staff. Time will tell if his aggressiveness will continue.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

