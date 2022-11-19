ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup: Here are the best places to watch the games in the Bay Area

The World Cup is underway and fans are hopeful for a strong performance from Team USA. The games are being played on the other side of the globe, and many time zones away, in Qatar. The games will air very early in the morning in the Bay Area. But, bars across the Bay say they will be open and their TV's will be on for fans to cheer on Team USA.
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches

Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
11 Instagram-Worthy San Francisco Restaurants

From Joe's Special to abalone, sand dabs, and sourdough bread, San Francisco has always been at the forefront of food trends in the country. The eclectic food scene of the city, coupled with its breathtaking views, guarantees more than a few Instgrammable opportunities. If you are looking for those picture-perfect opportunities to give your friends and followers some serious FOMO, here is a list of the most Instagram-worthy restaurants in San Francisco.
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
7 Delicious Jewish Restaurants and Bakeries In SF

Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.
Marin City's historical Golden Gate Village needs major work

Marin City, California - Marin City, the unincorporated, mostly African American enclave on Sausalito's northern tip, may finally receive the attention it and its residents deserve, befitting the location's historical status. Marin City's Golden Gate Village is public housing that was originally constructed to house the mostly African American shipyard...
