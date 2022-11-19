Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
KTVU FOX 2
World Cup: Here are the best places to watch the games in the Bay Area
The World Cup is underway and fans are hopeful for a strong performance from Team USA. The games are being played on the other side of the globe, and many time zones away, in Qatar. The games will air very early in the morning in the Bay Area. But, bars across the Bay say they will be open and their TV's will be on for fans to cheer on Team USA.
'This is big': What it's like to ride SF Muni's new Central Subway; Unofficial opening this weekend
Following cost overruns and a four-year delay, the nearly two-mile extension of Muni's T-Third line is finally connecting the city's South of Market neighborhood with Chinatown.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
These cruises from San Francisco are under $100 a day for Black Friday
Check out the deals before the Black Friday sale ends Nov. 30.
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
sftravel.com
11 Instagram-Worthy San Francisco Restaurants
From Joe's Special to abalone, sand dabs, and sourdough bread, San Francisco has always been at the forefront of food trends in the country. The eclectic food scene of the city, coupled with its breathtaking views, guarantees more than a few Instgrammable opportunities. If you are looking for those picture-perfect opportunities to give your friends and followers some serious FOMO, here is a list of the most Instagram-worthy restaurants in San Francisco.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Scooter Crackdown Means Play Nice or Get Out
The future of scooters in San Francisco may be at a turning point, with the city cracking down on sidewalk riding and parking as a dividing line emerges between companies that are willing to play ball with the city, and those that are not. Bird, the company that owns and...
Hangar 1 vodka distillery shutting down its Alameda tasting room: Reports
It's the last call for Hangar 1 in Alameda. The Bay Area's reputable vodka distiller will be closing its tasting room at the former Alameda Naval Air Station, according to reports.
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
fb101.com
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER
International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
KTVU FOX 2
City making Union Square more inviting for visitors, plans to court new types of businesses
San Francisco leaders say they're working hard to make Union Square a welcoming place for visitors. It's part of a comprehensive plan to make the entire area inviting going into the holiday season as storefront vacancies persist.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
Where fall colors peak around the San Francisco Bay Area
If you didn't make it to the Sierra Nevada to see the fall foliage this year, you're still in luck.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
KTVU FOX 2
Plan in place to get businesses back to Union Square
A large number of empty storefronts persist in San Francisco's Union Square, as much as 15% or 150 vacancies. The city has a new strategy to bring businesses back to the district.
7 Delicious Jewish Restaurants and Bakeries In SF
Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.
KTVU FOX 2
Marin City's historical Golden Gate Village needs major work
Marin City, California - Marin City, the unincorporated, mostly African American enclave on Sausalito's northern tip, may finally receive the attention it and its residents deserve, befitting the location's historical status. Marin City's Golden Gate Village is public housing that was originally constructed to house the mostly African American shipyard...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police ask for help locating missing woman last seen in San Francisco
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department on Monday issued a bulletin asking for help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Friday. Lara Finnegan, 37, was last seen Nov. 18 in the 70 block of Maiden Lane in San Francisco at around 6:30 p.m., police said. Finnegan...
KTVU FOX 2
Two separate freeway shootings in the Bay Area renew call for more security cameras
One person was killed, and three others were injured Friday night in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay. For some, the incidents reinforce the need for more surveillance cameras to help catch the criminals involved in such crimes.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
