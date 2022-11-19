Read full article on original website
Kharma
3d ago
🎶He's a loser and he's not who he appears to be🎶 A LOSER ! For a GREAT laugh, Google, "Washington Post trumpty dumpty". That is a Pulitzer Prize winner!🤣
PNOIDSCHIZ
3d ago
of course he will verbally attack anyone when threatened. I know h I s white privilege will keep him from getting incarcerated, I truly hope they hit his pockets just like he has been hitting the pockets if all Americans hard earned money since he was in office.
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the 'only Republican who can lose' in 2024
Mick Mulvaney told CNN that Donald Trump is the "only Republican who can lose" in 2024. The former president made his 2024 presidential bid official on Tuesday. But some Republicans, like Mulvaney, believe he is too divisive a candidate to win. Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff,...
How Donald Trump Is Reportedly Handling Ivanka's Decision About His Campaign
Former President Donald Trump announced his bid in the 2024 election after much speculative anticipation. Since the 45th President publicly declared yet another (third, to be exact) run for Commander in Chief, Republicans have voiced their thoughts, and it's far from an overwhelming majority of support. Politico reported a roundup...
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
"Like a little elementary school child": Trump dumped by spiritual adviser as evangelicals turn
Key evangelical figures who once backed former President Donald Trump withdrew their support after he announced his third White House bid on Tuesday. One televangelist, who served as a spiritual adviser to the former president and once said he was "a supernatural answer to prayer," changed his tune, telling supporters that Trump acts like a "little elementary schoolchild" and that his juvenile focus on minor issues was stopping him from achieving larger goals.
Barron Trump At Tiffany’s Wedding: See The Teen At His Sister’s Nuptials
He’s all grown up! Barron Trump looked just like his father Donald Trump at half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 16-year-old student, whom Donald shares with wife Melania Trump, looked quite dapper during the extravagant event held at his father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL, as seen in photos here.
Melania Trump Slammed for Appearing to Wear White at Wedding—'Too Close'
"AN ABSOLUTE NO NO," one person wrote on Twitter of the faux pas at Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos' nuptials.
Lara Trump's Arms in Wedding Photo Prompt Intense Discussion
The unusually long sleeves on Lara's dress at sister-in-law Tiffany Trump's wedding led to jokes online about her "missing" arms.
Aspiring country singer charged for threats to kill fact-checkers and FBI agent over Trump ‘slander’
A North Carolina MAGA supporter and an aspiring country singer has been charged for allegedly threatening to kill an FBI agent as well as fact-checkers for slandering Donald Trump.Stephen Jike Williams, an insurance salesman who performs as Jike Williams, was arrested on Friday and charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats.He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted.Mr Williams had allegedly vowed to execute members of the Good Information Foundation for “defamation and slander” of the ex-president and later made death threats in TikTok videos, titled F**K the...
Don Jr. missed Trump's 2024 campaign launch because he was hunting and couldn't get a flight, report says
Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 bid at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was notably absent despite being a major supporter. He planned to come from a hunting trip, but was unable to get a flight, The Daily Beast reported. Donald Trump Jr. missed...
Here's what Donald Trump's late ex-wife Ivana Trump thought about him as a husband, father, and former president
In a 2018 interview with Page Six, Ivana Trump said Donald Trump "should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune" instead of running for re-election in 2020.
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
Trump Organization's outside accountant testifies he 'would have had a heart attack' if he'd seen the 'secret' Christmas bonus lists
There was so much fuzzy math at Trump's company each holiday season, that an outside accountant told jurors "I'd have had a heart attack" if he'd known.
Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden's granddaughter turned to iconic American label Ralph Lauren to design her custom wedding dress Naomi Biden opted for a timeless bridal look — and heritage American brand — for her White House wedding to Peter Neal. The bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace. The design features hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt. She paired the dress with a cathedral-length veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing...
Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
Former Attorney General William Bar on Monday called for a new leader of the Republican Party, warning in a blistering rebuke that former President Trump “will burn the whole house down.”. “Unless the rest of the party goes along with him, he will burn the whole house down by...
Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump May Try To Avoid Probe
"Gobble gobble, gobble gobble," cracked the "Tonight Show" host in an imitation of the former president.
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
George Conway joins CNN's John Berman to discuss the Justice Department's appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
View Post Former President Trump’s announcement last week that he’ll run for the White House a third time has divided the Republican party. While some of his staunchest supporters in Congress celebrated the announcement, other key GOP figures are distancing themselves from the campaign and others are saying outright that they won’t vote for Trump…
In Vegas, GOP elite make oblique case to dump Trump in '24
LAS VEGAS -- Memories of the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the first major gathering of the party's potential contenders for the 2024 nomination.No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans to fix the nation — and their party. The details varied, but within most speeches was an extraordinary sense of defiance rarely seen since former President Donald Trump seized control of the Republican Party six years ago.Their central message: Trump can and should be beaten.Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under...
