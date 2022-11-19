ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC26

2 killed, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A crash on I-41 in Outagamie County near Appleton that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3:27 p.m. resulted in two fatalities and nine injuries. In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a single-vehicle rollover crash took place on I-41 at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County resulting in the slowing and backup of traffic in the northbound lanes.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
NBC26

One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — An individual in Shawano died after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19. around 5:00 p.m. According to the Shawano Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Lafayette Street where they found two individuals in the basement. When entering the...
SHAWANO, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy