OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A crash on I-41 in Outagamie County near Appleton that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3:27 p.m. resulted in two fatalities and nine injuries. In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a single-vehicle rollover crash took place on I-41 at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County resulting in the slowing and backup of traffic in the northbound lanes.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO