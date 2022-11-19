Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Young, Anderson Not Committing to Playing Bowl Game
Saturday's Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium has a very real chance of being the last time Alabama fans see the team's two best players don the crimson and white. During media availability on Monday, both Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Jr. were asked whether or not they would be opting out of any bowl game Alabama potentially gets selected for. Both of them gave very noncommittal answers, leaving the door open to them opting out.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Amari Cooper Had a Big Day Despite Browns Loss
The Cleveland Browns were defeated 31-23 by the Buffalo Bills, but Cooper's effort was one of the reasons the game was so close. Due to severe snowfall in Buffalo, the Browns and Bills were forced to relocate to Ford Field in Detroit. Coop had eight catches for 113 yards and...
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years
Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Tornados Advance Into Semifinals By Defeating Region Foe
Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornados (10-3, 7-1) stifled region-foe Marion County Red Raiders (9-4, 6-2) to advance to the AHSAA Class 1A semifinals. The Tornados did not allow an offensive touchdown and came away with a 40-14 victory. Pickens County was able to lean on experience, having defeated the Red Raiders in region play just three weeks earlier.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0