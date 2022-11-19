ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Young, Anderson Not Committing to Playing Bowl Game

Saturday's Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium has a very real chance of being the last time Alabama fans see the team's two best players don the crimson and white. During media availability on Monday, both Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Jr. were asked whether or not they would be opting out of any bowl game Alabama potentially gets selected for. Both of them gave very noncommittal answers, leaving the door open to them opting out.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Amari Cooper Had a Big Day Despite Browns Loss

The Cleveland Browns were defeated 31-23 by the Buffalo Bills, but Cooper's effort was one of the reasons the game was so close. Due to severe snowfall in Buffalo, the Browns and Bills were forced to relocate to Ford Field in Detroit. Coop had eight catches for 113 yards and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tide 100.9 FM

Tornados Advance Into Semifinals By Defeating Region Foe

Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornados (10-3, 7-1) stifled region-foe Marion County Red Raiders (9-4, 6-2) to advance to the AHSAA Class 1A semifinals. The Tornados did not allow an offensive touchdown and came away with a 40-14 victory. Pickens County was able to lean on experience, having defeated the Red Raiders in region play just three weeks earlier.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
