Zorn turns tide in Martinez mayoral contest; McKillop and Howard in front for council

Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor concedes to Sheng Thao, slams ranked-choice voting
Taylor said he will not be leading an effort for a possible recount moving forward but says he will support any community member if they choose to do so.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Roche, Syrop are top two vote recipients for Hayward City Council; Salinas is next mayor
A planning commissioner and a self-described community organizer are leading the race among eight candidates for two seats on the Hayward City Council, according to results updated Friday evening by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. Julie Roche and George Syrop have received more votes than any of the other...
Price is right: Alameda County’s choice for DA makes history as first Black woman in the job
Alameda County voters have elected a new district attorney for the first time in 37 years. Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declared victory Monday in her bid to become the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history. Price won the race with roughly 53 percent of the vote and...
San Francisco launches search for applicants to be city’s first ‘Drag Laureate’ ambassador
San Francisco is seeking out applicants for the city’s first-ever Drag performer ambassador, Mayor London Breed announced. The city’s first Drag Laureate will serve as a representative of LGBTQ+, nightlife and entertainment communities. “San Francisco’s commitment to inclusivity and the arts are the foundation for who we are...
Bay Area LGBTQ advocates say Colorado Springs nightclub shooting likely fueled by anti-gay rhetoric
The Bay Area woke up on Sunday to news of the tragic shooting in Colorado, and it was triggering to many in the the LGBTQ+ community who have witnessed other shootings targeting at them nationally.
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
Jonsen declares victory in sheriff's race, but Jensen doesn't concede
Former Palo Alto police Chief Robert “Bob” Jonsen declared victory in a tight race with Kevin Jensen for Santa Clara County sheriff on Friday evening, but Jensen said he isn’t conceding yet. The recent ballot count continues to hold in Jonsen’s favor. He has 6,842 more votes...
New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems
OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
California Catholic Deacon Faces Backlash Over Anti-LGBTQ Tweet Posted Hours After Colorado Mass Shooting
A California Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”
Contra Costa ramps up staffing to keep pace with slew of concealed weapon applications
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office says it has been “inundated” with requests for concealed carry weapon permits since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that struck down New York state’s restrictions requiring applicants to give a compelling need to carry a concealed weapon in public.
For the First Time in 2 Decades, This Majority-Asian SF District Will Not Have an Asian Supervisor
Leland Yee. Fiona Ma. Ed Jew. Carmen Chu. Katy Tang. Gordon Mar. Since 2001, these six Asian American officials passed the torch to one-another, representing San Francisco’s majority-Asian District 4 on the Board of Supervisors. But now for the first time in more than 20 years — and the...
Gunfire at Fleming’s Steakhouse
A man fired a gun into the front window of Fleming’s Steakhouse at the Stanford Shopping Center this afternoon (Nov. 21), and about 20 minutes later police stormed the mall with long rifles, telling shoppers over a loudspeaker to leave or hide in a store. There turned out not...
Berkeley sacks plastic bags once again with toughened rules for grocers and restaurants
Berkeley has tightened its grip on the use of plastic bags with the City Council’s recent passage of an ordinance to close loopholes in state and county laws that are allowing millions of bags into landfills and the greater environment. State and county laws ban flimsy plastic film carryout...
Sign Petition to Stop OAK Expansion
The Port of Oakland is proposing 17 new gates at the Oakland Airport, and a Draft Environmental Impact Report will be released in the first quarter of 2023. Please sign this petition to the Port of Oakland Board of Commissioners and relevant elected officials to voice your concerns about this proposed contribution to climate breakdown and environmental injustice. More flights equal more pollution, more global warming emissions, and more noise. See a list of supporting organizations here and learn more at www.stopOAKexpansion.org.
‘Pretty much everybody is high:’ Inmates languish in jail as influx looms
“You can break it down, into powder.” Inmate Baruwk Ross is explaining how the addiction medicine prescribed to incarcerated people in San Francisco county jails is diverted by the facility’s more entrepreneurial residents. “It’s a strip. You put it under your tongue. Now, this is really nasty: You...
Valero PAC cash may have hurt Benicia City Council candidates it backed, mayor says
Two Benicia City Council incumbents backed by a Valero-funded “Progress for Benicia” political action committee appear to have lost their re-election, according to the latest numbers posted by Solano County on Tuesday. Benicia is home to the Valero refinery, which is the largest employer in the city. Terry...
Private School and Lefty Parents: Inside FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charmed Upbringing
Those who got to grow up in the wealthy, liberal suburbs surrounding Stanford University are lucky. And Sam Bankman-Fried—the disgraced, 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX—was luckiest of them all. Born to not one but two Stanford professors, Bankman-Fried grew up debating the merits of utilitarianism with his...
‘Trout Bout’ was about more than just trout, as Stockton anglers turn out at annual derby
ANGLERS OF ALL ages gathered at Stockton’s Oak Grove Regional Park at 6 a.m. Saturday to catch some trout from the 10-acre lake. San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation, with support from the Delta Fly Fishers, organized the 38th Annual Trout Bout. The annual event is the first of two derbies that the county parks and rec department organizes during trout season.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include:. Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday.
