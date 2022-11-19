MARIN COUNTY -- The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward. Officials said these three viruses circulating at the same time in Marin is beginning to strain the county's medical system. Marin County emergency rooms are seeing twice the volume of people with viral respiratory symptoms than they normally see this time of year., the...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO