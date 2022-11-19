Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Fire welcomes new engine to Larkfield station
7582 welcome to the fleet! Keeping with tradition, we pushed in our new Type 1 on Nov. 14. Station 2 – Larkfield will be the home of 7582 and is the first Fire Engine we have purchased since our consolidation in 2019. This new Pierce Enforcer Pumper has rollup doors to improve firefighter safety when responding to calls in tight areas like on freeways and narrow roadways. The rear short engine will store extrication equipment, a wildland hose and ladders. And a firefighter approved feature, comfortable crew cab seats that can recline for added comfort!
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
ksro.com
Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
KTVU FOX 2
Marin City's historical Golden Gate Village needs major work
Marin City, California - Marin City, the unincorporated, mostly African American enclave on Sausalito's northern tip, may finally receive the attention it and its residents deserve, befitting the location's historical status. Marin City's Golden Gate Village is public housing that was originally constructed to house the mostly African American shipyard...
sonomamag.com
Family Behind Petaluma Duck Farm Pivots, Turns New Vision Into Cookbook
The ducks go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah…OK, make that thousands by thousands, strutting in their barns on the scenic Liberty Duck ranch in west Petaluma. They’re beautiful creatures—fluffy golden peeps as babies, then sleek, buttery yellow juveniles, and finally, snowy white, elegant adults. They nest...
KTVU FOX 2
Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend. A spectator was also arrested with their vehicle towed. In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police, to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
Novato High School closed due to Haz-Mat situation near pool
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The campus at Novato High School has been closed and fire and police units are on the scene working a Haz-Mat situation near the pool, according to an alert from Novato PD. All school related activities including practices and games have been canceled for the evening, the release states. The Novato […]
Marin County health officials warn of surging winter viruses
MARIN COUNTY -- The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward. Officials said these three viruses circulating at the same time in Marin is beginning to strain the county's medical system. Marin County emergency rooms are seeing twice the volume of people with viral respiratory symptoms than they normally see this time of year., the...
Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say
(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash
Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
Stateline Road Smokehouse is Coming to Napa
The BBQ joint will open in the Rail-Arts District at 872 Vallejo Street in a former auto body shop, "giving it a funky feel unlike any other BBQ space in Northern California."
USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
The Best Place To Live In California
If you're looking to move to the West Coast, you certainly have plenty of options. To make things easier for you, here's the best place to live in California.
abc10.com
3 children, 2 women identified after deadly wrong-way crash in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. — The three children and two women killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County have been identified. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on SR-4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Hyundai Elantra,...
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
KTVU FOX 2
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
Nexstar Test
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
