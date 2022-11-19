ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Fire welcomes new engine to Larkfield station

7582 welcome to the fleet! Keeping with tradition, we pushed in our new Type 1 on Nov. 14. Station 2 – Larkfield will be the home of 7582 and is the first Fire Engine we have purchased since our consolidation in 2019. This new Pierce Enforcer Pumper has rollup doors to improve firefighter safety when responding to calls in tight areas like on freeways and narrow roadways. The rear short engine will store extrication equipment, a wildland hose and ladders. And a firefighter approved feature, comfortable crew cab seats that can recline for added comfort!
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County

A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch

More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin City's historical Golden Gate Village needs major work

Marin City, California - Marin City, the unincorporated, mostly African American enclave on Sausalito's northern tip, may finally receive the attention it and its residents deserve, befitting the location's historical status. Marin City's Golden Gate Village is public housing that was originally constructed to house the mostly African American shipyard...
SAUSALITO, CA
sonomamag.com

Family Behind Petaluma Duck Farm Pivots, Turns New Vision Into Cookbook

The ducks go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah…OK, make that thousands by thousands, strutting in their barns on the scenic Liberty Duck ranch in west Petaluma. They’re beautiful creatures—fluffy golden peeps as babies, then sleek, buttery yellow juveniles, and finally, snowy white, elegant adults. They nest...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend. A spectator was also arrested with their vehicle towed. In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police, to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Novato High School closed due to Haz-Mat situation near pool

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The campus at Novato High School has been closed and fire and police units are on the scene working a Haz-Mat situation near the pool, according to an alert from Novato PD. All school related activities including practices and games have been canceled for the evening, the release states. The Novato […]
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin County health officials warn of surging winter viruses

MARIN COUNTY -- The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward.  Officials said these three viruses circulating at the same time in Marin is beginning to strain the county's medical system. Marin County emergency rooms are seeing twice the volume of people with viral respiratory symptoms than they normally see this time of year., the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say

(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash

Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
VALLEJO, CA
mendofever.com

UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
UKIAH, CA

