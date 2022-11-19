Read full article on original website
Rock Around The Christmas Tree At This Cute Cidery in Atlanta
How can we possibly keep up with all the holiday festivities popping up around the city?! It’s a large task, but we are up for the challenge. Atlanta’s newest Christmas Bar has thrown its hat in the ring. UrbanTree Cidery will be transforming their tasting room into a winter wonderland for the 2022 holiday season.
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27
ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Your guide to holiday lights around metro Atlanta
Holiday nights are meant to be spent under festive lights. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest and brightest holiday light displays in metro Atlanta, so pack up the car and hit the road for these spectacular sights!. From hidden gems to free, popular holiday light displays, find your...
You Can Have Brunch For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner At This New Atlanta Spot
Brunch is likely the most comforting food there is, yet, unfortunately, served at only certain restaurants for limited hours during the weekend. However, the newly opened spot "Just Brunch" aims to please brunch lovers who enjoy this type of food throughout the day – and the week. Veteran restauranteur...
ATLANTIC STATION IS ATLANTA’S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Celebrate the season with returning and new experiences at Atlanta’s premier intown destination. The heart of Atlanta and the heart of the holidays, Atlantic Station, welcomes back timeless traditions and family-friendly celebrations to kick off the holiday season this year. Community favorites such as Skate the Station, Light the Station and Celebration at the Station return for a magical holiday experience. Plus, experience the unimaginable world of Cirque du Soleil, unbeatable holiday shopping, picturesque photo opportunities and more at the merry mixed-use destination.
Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for free Jake Owen concert at Buford Community Center
Country music performer Jake Owen will take the stage on the Buford Community Center’s concert lawn at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The venue’s gates open at 1:30 p.m., and the concert is free to attend. Owen is performing as part of his cross country Up There Down...
Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season
ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
Flower Magazine Atlanta Showhouse 2022: See Every Room Inside the Buckhead Estate
A 10,000-square-foot home in Atlanta’s swish Buckhead neighborhood is the setting for the Flower Magazine Atlanta Showhouse 2022, the lifestyle publication's inaugural multi-designer showhouse led by chairs Charlotte Moss and Suzanne Kasler. Architecturally to the Regency era, the residence designed by local architect Peter Block & Associates and crafted by Michigan-based builder Young & Meathe is now open to guests, who can meander the layered interiors brought to life by 21 design firms. The spaces are buoyed by English-style gardens, some of which have been planted on flat rooftops, courtesy of Atlanta landscape architect John Howard.
World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia
MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
Massive turkey giveaway sees thousands of families line up for Thanksgiving treat
STONECREST, Ga. — There may have been freezing temperatures in metro Atlanta Thursday morning, but thousands of hearts were warmed in the spirit of giving. At Stonecrest's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, the community came together for one of Atlanta's largest turkey giveaways ever. With record high inflation, the turkey giveaway was of even more importance with Thanksgiving now just a week away.
First Alert Forecast | Freezing night, unsettled workweek ahead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fresh batch of cold air has settled into North Georgia. Temperatures are tumbling across North Georgia this evening. Across Atlanta, the temperature is forecast to drop into the low to mid-30s by 10 p.m. It’ll cool even quicker outside of Atlanta proper. Some communities will remain below freezing for more than 10 hours tonight, into Monday morning.
Trilith Reveals Name of Highly Anticipated and Future Destination Hotel
Trilith Development, in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. (DEVEN), today unveiled the name and brand story attached to its innovative boutique hotel that will serve as a flagship destination in the Town at Trilith. Inspired by the mystique and energy of Trilith, Portal Guesthouse...
Hosea Helps hosts Thanksgiving food distribution event on Saturday
Atlanta -based Hosea Helps, which has been feeding metro residents for decades, will hold a drive-thru turkey and food d...
Allison Janney Wows in See-Through Sparkly Dress for Premiere of New Film
Allison Janney shocked fans on the red carpet Wednesday evening. Covington kicked off the holiday season with music, lights and community spirit at the annual Lighting of the Square Thursday evening. Click for more.PHOTOS: Covington, Newton County ring in the holiday season.
One Of The Largest Hindu Temples In North America Is In Atlanta & It's Open To Visitors
One of the largest Hindu temples outside of India is located in a suburb near Atlanta, GA, and it's open for visitors. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is so majestic, and it offers a variety of celebrations during the year. It's hard not to miss this enormous white castle-looking structure...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Anniversary With Michael Douglas With PDA-Packed Instagram Post
Catherine Zeta-Jones and hubby Michael Douglas are celebrating 22 years (plus one day) together!. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 18.
New changes at Atlanta’s airport that you need to know before you go
ATLANTA, Ga. — If you’ll be fighting through the crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this holiday season, there have been some changes to help you get through security and the airport more quickly. Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston has tips on how you can save time at the...
Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Nov. 19
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Best Friends Society in Atlanta will waive all adoption fees at an adoption event Nov. 19. The adoption event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supermarket at 3821 S Cobb Dr. SE in Smyrna. All pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Frontier Airlines offering new destination flights from Atlanta airport starting at $99
ATLANTA — Want to ditch the winter weather without breaking the bank?. Low-cost airline Frontier is adding a new warm weather destination from Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The airline is offering non-stop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to San Jose in...
10 Must-Try Indian Restaurants Around Atlanta
Atlanta’s burgeoning food scene features a fair bit of diversity, especially when it comes to the growing number and types of Indian restaurants found throughout the city and the metropolitan area. As restaurants continue to adjust to changes in service brought on by the pandemic, many Indian restaurants around town have adapted to the evolving needs of diners, both in dishes served and in how the business operates. Here are a few places to check out offering a variety of dining options and dishes to try representing multiple regions across India. Choose between celebrity-run restaurants and traditional sit-down spots with lengthy menus, to owner-operated mom-and-pop cafes, or a ghost kitchen in a gas station with the taste of home cooking. Consider this map just a starting point to the vast variety of Indian food to explore from restaurants around Atlanta.
