Atlanta, GA

secretatlanta.co

Rock Around The Christmas Tree At This Cute Cidery in Atlanta

How can we possibly keep up with all the holiday festivities popping up around the city?! It’s a large task, but we are up for the challenge. Atlanta’s newest Christmas Bar has thrown its hat in the ring. UrbanTree Cidery will be transforming their tasting room into a winter wonderland for the 2022 holiday season.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27

ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to holiday lights around metro Atlanta

Holiday nights are meant to be spent under festive lights. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest and brightest holiday light displays in metro Atlanta, so pack up the car and hit the road for these spectacular sights!. From hidden gems to free, popular holiday light displays, find your...
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTIC STATION IS ATLANTA’S HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Celebrate the season with returning and new experiences at Atlanta’s premier intown destination. The heart of Atlanta and the heart of the holidays, Atlantic Station, welcomes back timeless traditions and family-friendly celebrations to kick off the holiday season this year. Community favorites such as Skate the Station, Light the Station and Celebration at the Station return for a magical holiday experience. Plus, experience the unimaginable world of Cirque du Soleil, unbeatable holiday shopping, picturesque photo opportunities and more at the merry mixed-use destination.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season

ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
ATLANTA, GA
architecturaldigest.com

Flower Magazine Atlanta Showhouse 2022: See Every Room Inside the Buckhead Estate

A 10,000-square-foot home in Atlanta’s swish Buckhead neighborhood is the setting for the Flower Magazine Atlanta Showhouse 2022, the lifestyle publication's inaugural multi-designer showhouse led by chairs Charlotte Moss and Suzanne Kasler. Architecturally to the Regency era, the residence designed by local architect Peter Block & Associates and crafted by Michigan-based builder Young & Meathe is now open to guests, who can meander the layered interiors brought to life by 21 design firms. The spaces are buoyed by English-style gardens, some of which have been planted on flat rooftops, courtesy of Atlanta landscape architect John Howard.
ATLANTA, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Massive turkey giveaway sees thousands of families line up for Thanksgiving treat

STONECREST, Ga. — There may have been freezing temperatures in metro Atlanta Thursday morning, but thousands of hearts were warmed in the spirit of giving. At Stonecrest's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, the community came together for one of Atlanta's largest turkey giveaways ever. With record high inflation, the turkey giveaway was of even more importance with Thanksgiving now just a week away.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

First Alert Forecast | Freezing night, unsettled workweek ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fresh batch of cold air has settled into North Georgia. Temperatures are tumbling across North Georgia this evening. Across Atlanta, the temperature is forecast to drop into the low to mid-30s by 10 p.m. It’ll cool even quicker outside of Atlanta proper. Some communities will remain below freezing for more than 10 hours tonight, into Monday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Trilith Reveals Name of Highly Anticipated and Future Destination Hotel

Trilith Development, in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. (DEVEN), today unveiled the name and brand story attached to its innovative boutique hotel that will serve as a flagship destination in the Town at Trilith. Inspired by the mystique and energy of Trilith, Portal Guesthouse...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Anniversary With Michael Douglas With PDA-Packed Instagram Post

Catherine Zeta-Jones and hubby Michael Douglas are celebrating 22 years (plus one day) together!. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 18.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Nov. 19

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Best Friends Society in Atlanta will waive all adoption fees at an adoption event Nov. 19. The adoption event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supermarket at 3821 S Cobb Dr. SE in Smyrna. All pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

10 Must-Try Indian Restaurants Around Atlanta

Atlanta’s burgeoning food scene features a fair bit of diversity, especially when it comes to the growing number and types of Indian restaurants found throughout the city and the metropolitan area. As restaurants continue to adjust to changes in service brought on by the pandemic, many Indian restaurants around town have adapted to the evolving needs of diners, both in dishes served and in how the business operates. Here are a few places to check out offering a variety of dining options and dishes to try representing multiple regions across India. Choose between celebrity-run restaurants and traditional sit-down spots with lengthy menus, to owner-operated mom-and-pop cafes, or a ghost kitchen in a gas station with the taste of home cooking. Consider this map just a starting point to the vast variety of Indian food to explore from restaurants around Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

