Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51
MONTANA ST.-NORTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton,...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT
Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
Porterville Recorder
TOWSON 83, COPPIN STATE 67
Percentages: FG .414, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Blue 4-8, Tarke 2-5, Titus 1-1, Sessoms 1-5, Battle 0-1, Steers 0-1, Tekavcic 0-1, Winston 0-2, Hood 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blue, Steers, Tekavcic). Turnovers: 5 (Sessoms 2, Steers, Tekavcic, Winston). Steals: 6 (Tarke 4,...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH STATE 95, ORAL ROBERTS 85
Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (McBride 5-7, Thompson 3-4, Vanover 3-9, Jurgens 1-2, Weaver 1-2, Abmas 1-6, Phipps 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Vanover 4, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Abmas 5, Mwamba 3, Jurgens 2, Vanover 2, McBride, Thompson, Weaver). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57
Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70
Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mensah). Turnovers: 13 (Butler 5, Bradley 2, Parrish 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Trammell). Steals: 11 (Trammell 3, LeDee...
Porterville Recorder
NORFOLK STATE 91, ST. MARY'S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND 41
ST. MARY'S (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .277, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Wright 2-2, Goodwin 2-3, Walker 1-2, Alexander 1-5, Mason 1-5, Quinn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Salo 2). Turnovers: 22 (Mason 5, Goodwin 4, Martin 3, Alexander 2, Fisher 2, Lewis 2, Salo...
Porterville Recorder
WEBER STATE 77, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 67
Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Steele 4-7, Madden 3-4, Allen 1-1, Cameron 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Steele). Turnovers: 15 (Cameron 4, Simmons 4, Allen 3, Daniels 2, Dibba, Pleasant). Steals: 7 (Daniels 2, Jackson...
Porterville Recorder
KANSAS STATE 96, NEVADA 87, OT
Percentages: FG .519, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Lucas 4-9, Coleman 2-3, Williams 2-3, Powell 1-1, Baker 0-2, Blackshear 0-2, Pettigrew 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davidson 2, Baker, Blackshear). Turnovers: 11 (Blackshear 4, Baker 3, Davidson 2, Coleman, Lucas). Steals: 6 (Blackshear 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 76, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 46
Percentages: FG .333, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Williams 4-7, Bensalah 1-1, Goodwin 0-1, Redus 0-1, Scaife 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hart 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Scaife, Shaw). Turnovers: 13 (Redus 4, Scaife 3, Williams 2, Goodwin, Mukendi, Thompson, Tynes). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
PITTSBURGH 83, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 61
Percentages: FG .365, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Singleton 3-8, Blassingame 2-2, Almonor 1-4, Roberts 1-5, Moore 1-6, Lamaute 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor 2). Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 5, Blassingame 2, Bligen 2, Singleton 2, Tweedy 2, Almonor, Emanuel). Steals: 5 (Moore 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH DAKOTA 92, WISCONSIN-STOUT 61
WIS.-STOUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Walczak 2-3, Noll 2-5, Scharlau 2-5, Briggs 0-1, Fox 0-1, Twyman 0-1, Bowens 0-2, Heikkila 0-2, Moe 0-2, Timm 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shore). Turnovers: 16 (Scharlau 3, Barnett 2, Briggs 2, Jungel 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Jacksonville St. 78, Elon 53
ELON (1-5) Sherry 1-3 0-2 2, Halloran 4-7 3-4 14, Ervin 5-12 2-2 16, Mackinnon 2-7 1-2 6, Watson 3-13 1-1 8, Pratt 0-0 0-0 0, Michael 0-4 0-0 0, Bowen 2-3 2-2 6, Junkin 0-1 0-0 0, Noord 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 17-53 10-15 53. JACKSONVILLE ST. (2-2) Perdue...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 113, Memphis 109
Percentages: FG .433, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 15-45, .333 (Fox 5-8, Huerter 4-7, Barnes 4-8, Monk 2-8, Lyles 0-1, Metu 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Mitchell 0-3, Davis 0-4, Murray 0-4). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Huerter, Lyles). Turnovers: 18 (Barnes 5, Huerter 3, Monk 3, Mitchell 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Morehead St. 114, Kentucky St. 49
KENTUCKY ST. (0-2) Andrews 3-7 2-4 8, Brooks 1-5 0-0 2, Jacobs 5-12 4-8 17, Kong 0-2 1-2 1, Murrell 3-9 0-0 7, Shoyoye 0-0 1-7 1, Mosley 0-3 0-0 0, Blackwell 1-4 1-2 3, Crawley 2-6 2-4 7, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Lockhart 1-1 1-1 3, Dioum 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 12-28 49.
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN 66, LIBERTY 52
Percentages: FG .340, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (McGhee 4-13, Rode 3-7, Robinson 1-2, Porter 1-5, Peebles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 17 (McGhee 4, Cleveland 3, Peebles 3, Porter 2, Preston, Robinson, Rode, Venzant, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, McGhee, Rode, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 56
Percentages: FG .389, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Smith 2-4, Mero 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Bozeman 0-1, Cousins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wilkerson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bozeman, Cousins). Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 6, Cousins 4, Bozeman 3, Smith 3, Mero, Wilkerson).
Porterville Recorder
LOUISIANA 76, SMU 72, OT
Percentages: FG .419, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Williams 4-9, Dalcourt 1-1, Charles 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Garnett 0-1, Brown 0-2, Fulks 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Charles 2, Garnett 2, Williams 2, Brown, Lewis). Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Thomas 3, Fulks 2, Charles, Lewis,...
Porterville Recorder
ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 70, MARIST 59
Percentages: FG .380, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Farris 2-7, Brickner 1-2, Cooley 1-3, Gardner 1-4, Harris 1-7, Salton 0-1, Daughtry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooley 2, Daughtry). Turnovers: 14 (Cooley 4, Harris 3, Gardner 2, Belton, Daughtry, Farris, Ingo, Saint-Furcy). Steals: 5...
Comments / 0