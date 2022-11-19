Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVL
Ask 10: Will Ashland have their First Friday art walk again?
ASHLAND, Ore. — News10 viewer Jane Czech wrote in asking:. "Will Ashland have their First Friday art walk again? We so enjoyed visiting all the stores and the art that was open for the public and hope they have it again." The First Friday art walks started back in...
KTVL
Ice rink opens for winter skaters
ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland says the Rotary Centennial Ice Rink will open today for the first time this season. The ice rink will be open on Nov. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for recreational skating. The opening, originally scheduled for Nov. 19, had to...
KTVL
Pollinator garden in Talent receives recognition from Bee City USA
TALENT, Ore. — When the housing market opens back up, you can find other alternatives for your front lawn like a native pollinator garden rather than traditional grass. Tara Laidlaw, a pollinator gardener in Talent wanted something different after purchasing her home. “I was tired of paying to water...
KTVL
Eagle Point High School donates turkey baskets to families in need
EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Giving to families in need is always helpful. For the community of Eagle Point, their goal is to help as many families as possible this Thanksgiving. “Being a part of Eagle Point you're kind of looking out for the little guy. I think that’s the advantage of being from a small town is you learn to care for your own so I think anywhere in life that’s an important value to have,” said Evan Setzer, Senior.
KTVL
Harper's Ice Cream Co. to open in Phoenix this Small Business Saturday
PHOENIX — A Southern Oregon licensed physical therapist gave up his 35-year career to pursue his passion and open up his very own ice cream shop. Doug Harper landed on this idea when he and his wife Karen went to Hawaii a few years ago for the birth of their granddaughter.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KTVL
How to protect your home from house fires this winter
Southern Oregon — As the weather continues to change it is important to go through your winter household checks, to ensure that if you run your heater, furnace, or fireplace you won't risk starting a fire. The best way to do that is to contact an HVAC company to...
KTVL
Two-story home catches fire in Selma
SELMA, Ore. — Illinois Valley Fire District and Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in Selma overnight. Officials say the fire was contained to the two-story home with little spread to nearby vegetation. The fire crew cleaned up and monitored the fire throughout the night. The cause...
ijpr.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. “These fish right here give me hope,” he said. “They had a long...
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
KTVL
Shots fired, police say avoid SE Portola Drive
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is currently investigating reports of shots fired at a home on SE Portola Drive Tuesday afternoon. There does not appear to be an immediate danger to the public. Police advise the public to please avoid the area as the...
KTVL
Avian influenza continues precautions at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — With more than 49 million birds having been killed or culled in the U.S. so far this year, Avian influenza continues to be a danger to birds. The largest bird flu outbreak affected over 50.5 million birds in 2015. As those numbers continue to grow, staff at Wildlife Images continue to take precautions to keep their resident birds healthy.
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
KTVL
Jackson County Sheriff addresses Measure 114 permit confusion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) released a statement clarifying confusion about Measure 114 and concealed handgun license (CHL) permits. Officials with JCSO say there has been an increase in calls from people wanting to obtain a CHL permit before the measure takes effect on Dec. 8.
Comments / 0