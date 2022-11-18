ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL



khqa.com

Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Woman Arrested Following Altercation with Hospital Staff

A Jacksonville woman remains in custody after an altercation at the hospital yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital at 10:30 Friday morning after hospital staff reported a patient was being combative with staff. According to a police report, 29-year-old Christine R. Taylor of the 1100 block of...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Victims’ Families File Suit Over Lanphier High School Stabbing

The families of two students who were stabbed last year at Lanphier High School, one fatally, are suing District 186 and others over the incident. Pierre Scott, Jr. was killed in the incident in November of 2021, and another student, Daquan Dunn, was injured. 16-year-old Kamyjah Bias is charged in the stabbing. The families of the victims say in their court complaint that District 186 personnel knew that Bias had displayed erratic and violent behavior, but nonetheless permitted her to continue attending classes at Lanphier.
KMOV

3-year-old shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
khqa.com

Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
timestribunenews.com

Bond reduction hearing Monday for Troy arson, murder suspect

A hearing is set for Monday to determine if a man accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson in Troy will be granted a bond reduction. Attorneys for Michael Sloan Jr., 40, will present arguments for a $400,000 bond with a 10% allowance at 1 p.m. before Associate Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder. Madison County district attorneys are asking that Sloan be held without the possibility of bond.
TROY, IL
foxillinois.com

Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor

Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

