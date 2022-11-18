Read full article on original website
Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
Man pleads guilty to robbing Springfield bank with note written on birth certificate
A Springfield man pleaded guilty to robbing a bank by writing the demand on the back of his birth certificate. Michael C. Loyd pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of bank robbery. Loyd admitted he held up the Bank of America on West Kearney in Springfield on July 20,...
Woman Arrested Following Altercation with Hospital Staff
A Jacksonville woman remains in custody after an altercation at the hospital yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital at 10:30 Friday morning after hospital staff reported a patient was being combative with staff. According to a police report, 29-year-old Christine R. Taylor of the 1100 block of...
Toddler shot in south St. Louis, in critical condition
A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Victims’ Families File Suit Over Lanphier High School Stabbing
The families of two students who were stabbed last year at Lanphier High School, one fatally, are suing District 186 and others over the incident. Pierre Scott, Jr. was killed in the incident in November of 2021, and another student, Daquan Dunn, was injured. 16-year-old Kamyjah Bias is charged in the stabbing. The families of the victims say in their court complaint that District 186 personnel knew that Bias had displayed erratic and violent behavior, but nonetheless permitted her to continue attending classes at Lanphier.
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
Bond reduction hearing Monday for Troy arson, murder suspect
A hearing is set for Monday to determine if a man accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson in Troy will be granted a bond reduction. Attorneys for Michael Sloan Jr., 40, will present arguments for a $400,000 bond with a 10% allowance at 1 p.m. before Associate Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder. Madison County district attorneys are asking that Sloan be held without the possibility of bond.
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
Freeburg, Illinois couple dies in plane crash in North Carolina
Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
Man took $2 million in St. Louis-area extortion, fraud schemes
A federal judge sentenced a Metro East man for a scheme through which he threatened two St. Louis-area businesses and extorted more than $2 million.
Undercover agent thwarts large meth deal in Franklin County
A St. Louis man attempted to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County before an undercover agent thwarted the transaction and arrested him.
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
Woman Tries to Run Over Grandfather After Money Dispute
The incident happened near Citygarden in St. Louis
Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant home
A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children.
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
