The families of two students who were stabbed last year at Lanphier High School, one fatally, are suing District 186 and others over the incident. Pierre Scott, Jr. was killed in the incident in November of 2021, and another student, Daquan Dunn, was injured. 16-year-old Kamyjah Bias is charged in the stabbing. The families of the victims say in their court complaint that District 186 personnel knew that Bias had displayed erratic and violent behavior, but nonetheless permitted her to continue attending classes at Lanphier.

2 DAYS AGO