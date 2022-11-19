Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) questionable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. James continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. James' Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Tuesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis will be active on Tuesday night versus a Suns' team allowing 50.9 FanDuel points per game to the five position. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 52.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (leg) probable for Spurs' Wednesday contest versus Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (leg) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. After a nine game absence with a left fibula fracture, Collins is on track to return. Expect the 25-year old to play under a minutes restriction with San Antonio's second unit.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday due to right ankle soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to log more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team allowing a 108.7 defensive rating. Per...
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (elbow) not listed on Golden State's Wednesday injury report
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (elbow) is noted listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry is on track to return after Golden State's guard missed one game for rest reasons. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Curry to score 47.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Monday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his fourth start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with elbow soreness. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 21.6...
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Nic Claxton (illness) in Tuesday's lineup against Philadelphia
Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton will make his 17th start this season after sitting out one game with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Claxton's projection includes 12.2 points, 8.4...
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in Week 11, but behind Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but will reportedly play behind teammate Tony Pollard, Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, the plan this week is for Tony Pollard to operate as the primary back...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Wednesday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Anderson was inactive last game and Taurean Prince wound up playing 30 minutes off the bench. Prince should see extended minutes again Wednesday if Anderson remains out. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is also listed as questionable.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday starting on Monday, MarJon Beauchamp to bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday is back in Milwaukee's starting lineup after MarJon Beauchamp was sent to the bench. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.4 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Tuesday projection includes 14.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Montrezl Harrell for inactive Joel Embiid (foot) on Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot sprain. In 18.8 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Harrell's projection includes 10.9 points,...
