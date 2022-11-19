Read full article on original website
Inside the battle for Kherson
Mangled metal, charred debris and shattered glass cover the floor as a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit storms a Russian command center on the outskirts of the recently liberated city of Kherson. “Come on over here,” one of the Ukrainian troops suddenly shouts. “Get the stretcher and first aid kit over here.”...
Supreme Court to deliver judgment in indyref2 case
The UK’s highest court is set to deliver its judgment on whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second independence referendum.A panel of five justices is expected to deliver its decision at 9.45am on Wednesday.The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate -...
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
5 things to know for Nov. 22: Colorado shooting, Rail strike, Twitter, Voting, Iran
Disney is saying goodbye to Bob and hello to, well … a different Bob. The company ousted CEO Bob Chapek, and is bringing former CEO Bob Iger back to the helm. It’s quite the media shakeup. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
