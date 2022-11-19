ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Comments / 39

Guest
3d ago

I think Trump lives rent free in Ernie's head. Why must your type bring Trump's name into EVERY story? Y'all have some type of mental illness. Seek help immediately!

Reply(3)
18
Brandon L
3d ago

Anyone else curious in how she killed her with eye drops? Did she slip the liquid in something of her drinks? Or can you actually like overdose on eye drops?

Reply(4)
9
Nancy Rachelle
3d ago

This Judge is on the ball! She just finished the cray cray hideous Waukesha Parade Killer Darrell Brooks Trial this past week, is she has this mess to deal with. My highest thanks you Judge! Bless you and yours this Holiday Season from Madison WI!!!

Reply(2)
14
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail death, Armor Correctional fined $175K

MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. has been fined $175,000 for the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas, court records show. The Miami-based company was convicted of seven counts of intentionally falsifying a health care record in October. The fines must be paid within 18 months. Thomas,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha homicide, body in trash; man gets life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man was sentenced to life in prison Friday, Nov. 18 – convicted of killing a woman in 2021. Roderick Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Gia Martin. As part of a plea deal, charges of hiding a corpse, possession of a firearm by a felon and resiting/obstruction an officer were dismissed.
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say

A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
MUSKEGO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other. Barnes...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics

QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'

MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD investigating Tuesday morning homicide on N. 46th and W. Locust St.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A homicide that reportedly took place early Tuesday, Nov. 22 is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. According to MPD, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a fatal gunshot injury at around 9:00 a.m. on N. 46th and W. Locust St. Officials do not yet know what circumstances...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy