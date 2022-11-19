Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
I think Trump lives rent free in Ernie's head. Why must your type bring Trump's name into EVERY story? Y'all have some type of mental illness. Seek help immediately!
Brandon L
3d ago
Anyone else curious in how she killed her with eye drops? Did she slip the liquid in something of her drinks? Or can you actually like overdose on eye drops?
Nancy Rachelle
3d ago
This Judge is on the ball! She just finished the cray cray hideous Waukesha Parade Killer Darrell Brooks Trial this past week, is she has this mess to deal with. My highest thanks you Judge! Bless you and yours this Holiday Season from Madison WI!!!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
WISN
South Milwaukee police say dating app 'predator' a person of interest in woman's death
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man accused of drugging and stealing from women he met on dating apps is now considered a "person of interest" in a woman's death. Racine police have been searching for 52-year-old Timothy Olson for days. South Milwaukee police say he was with a woman...
WBBM News Radio
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
WISN
Police: Child accidentally discharges gun, striking and killing woman
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was shot and killed Monday morning when a 10-year-old child was playing with a gun, and it discharged and struck her. The shooting happened about 6:50 a.m. near 87th and Magnolia streets, which is north of Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death, Armor Correctional fined $175K
MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. has been fined $175,000 for the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas, court records show. The Miami-based company was convicted of seven counts of intentionally falsifying a health care record in October. The fines must be paid within 18 months. Thomas,...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen, suspects later identified and charged
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were charged. Authorities said that the original post from the family got over 4,500 shares.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha homicide, body in trash; man gets life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man was sentenced to life in prison Friday, Nov. 18 – convicted of killing a woman in 2021. Roderick Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Gia Martin. As part of a plea deal, charges of hiding a corpse, possession of a firearm by a felon and resiting/obstruction an officer were dismissed.
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
voiceofalexandria.com
Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say
A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other. Barnes...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls man charged after allegedly opening fire inside Sal's Pub and Grill
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Menomonee Falls man was arrested Sunday, Nov. 20, after allegedly firing shots inside a bar on Appleton Avenue. Police responded to Sal's Pub and Grill around 1:49 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they located the suspect,...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'
MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in Wisconsin after firearm thrown from vehicle during pursuit, drones & K9 utilized
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southern Wisconsin arrested two men after a firearm was thrown from a vehicle during a pursuit, resulting in several felony charges being filed. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Thursday for a traffic violation...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate four separate shootings within the span of about 4 hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating four shootings that happened between 8:24 p.m. Sunday night and 12:48 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a double shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 8:24 p.m. near Hampton and 32nd. Police state the shooting was the result of an argument between...
CBS 58
MPD investigating Tuesday morning homicide on N. 46th and W. Locust St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A homicide that reportedly took place early Tuesday, Nov. 22 is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. According to MPD, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a fatal gunshot injury at around 9:00 a.m. on N. 46th and W. Locust St. Officials do not yet know what circumstances...
Six overnight shootings in Milwaukee, police search for suspects
Milwaukee police are investigating six shootings overnight Monday, where more than half of the victims are teens.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department pledges to recruit more women in '30 x 30' pledge
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has signed the national pledge "30 x 30." The goal? To have 30% of police recruits be women by the year 2030. They want police departments to look more like the communities they serve, and that means more women. According to the...
UPDATE: UW-Madison international student reported missing found safe
UPDATE: UW-Madison Police say they and the Madison Police Department were able to locate Xun and he is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov....
