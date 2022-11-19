Bundle up and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape the frost off of your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. We have another chilly start to your morning, and widespread frost is likely across our valley and mountain areas to start the day. High pressure to our east and west will continue to keep us dry today, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will provide more cloud cover over northern California through your Tuesday. We're mostly clear before sunrise, but will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and mostly in the teens to 20's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be light and out of the north through the entire day, and does not appear to be any kind of an issue for outdoor activities. High temperatures will be fairly similar to what we had on Monday, with most valley areas topping out in the mid 60's this afternoon. Foothill areas will top out in the lower 50's to lower 60's and our mountain zones will range from the lower 40's to around 60 degrees later today. Clouds will linger across our region this evening, and that will drive a slower cooling trend from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO