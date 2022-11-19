Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty start to your Tuesday, but warmer & windy mid week
Bundle up and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape the frost off of your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. We have another chilly start to your morning, and widespread frost is likely across our valley and mountain areas to start the day. High pressure to our east and west will continue to keep us dry today, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will provide more cloud cover over northern California through your Tuesday. We're mostly clear before sunrise, but will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and mostly in the teens to 20's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be light and out of the north through the entire day, and does not appear to be any kind of an issue for outdoor activities. High temperatures will be fairly similar to what we had on Monday, with most valley areas topping out in the mid 60's this afternoon. Foothill areas will top out in the lower 50's to lower 60's and our mountain zones will range from the lower 40's to around 60 degrees later today. Clouds will linger across our region this evening, and that will drive a slower cooling trend from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly night ahead with a mild Thanksgiving week in store
The breezes have diminished and a few clouds are spilling in for northern California. These clouds won’t bring much with them other than making a moody sunset. If you are heading out tonight or early tomorrow morning, bring the coat as lows will be in the low to mid-30s across the valley. Even in the evening hours after the sun has set, it will still be cool.
actionnewsnow.com
Thanksgiving travel expected to be third busiest year since 2000
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - One of the busiest travel times of the year is here. AAA expects this Thanksgiving to be just shy of pre-pandemic travel numbers. Triple A predicts 54.6 million people will be traveling for Thanksgiving, and 48.7 million of those will be going by car. They define the busy Thanksgiving travel season being Wednesday through Sunday.
KTLA.com
NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for California
Most Californians don’t expect to see anything like a white Christmas, but this year, even a damp Christmas is looking unlikely. An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for much of the Golden State. The 90-day outlook was...
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
actionnewsnow.com
Governor Newsom releases statement on Saturday night Colorado shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement on Sunday on the Saturday night shooting in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ club. “Our hearts are with Colorado, and all those affected by this tragedy,” Newsom said. “Once again, the LGBTQ community has become the victim of a horrifying attack, this time in Colorado Springs. One more death is one too many.”
Largest Dam Demolition In World History Returns Water To California Rivers
For the first time in over 100 years, water and salmon will flow freely into California’s second largest river.
actionnewsnow.com
Newsom agrees to release $1 billion in halted payments to homeless programs
REDDING, Calif. -California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but with caveats. Newsom called Friday's meeting with about 100 mayors and local officials a success. He said they were getting on the same page about...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
‘Failure is not an option’: California reveals ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gases
THE CALIFORNIA AIR Resources Board has unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically reshape...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
actionnewsnow.com
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly race is the closest in California. Here’s where it stands
California’s most competitive legislative race is taking place in Sacramento’s suburbs, where the state Democratic Party has spent millions of dollars trying to prevent a GOP newcomer from flipping an Assembly seat red. Incumbent Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, is facing the reality of a new, more purple...
KTLA.com
The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp
If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
KTLA.com
What happened to California’s to-go alcohol law?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sale of to-go cocktails became legal in California on Jan. 1 after legislation was signed by Gov Gavin Newsom in October 2021. It was one of three bills Newsom signed as part of his COVID-19 recovery package to help businesses and restaurants recover from the pandemic. The other bills extended outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales in parklets.
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Comments / 0