California State

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty start to your Tuesday, but warmer & windy mid week

Bundle up and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape the frost off of your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. We have another chilly start to your morning, and widespread frost is likely across our valley and mountain areas to start the day. High pressure to our east and west will continue to keep us dry today, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will provide more cloud cover over northern California through your Tuesday. We're mostly clear before sunrise, but will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and mostly in the teens to 20's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be light and out of the north through the entire day, and does not appear to be any kind of an issue for outdoor activities. High temperatures will be fairly similar to what we had on Monday, with most valley areas topping out in the mid 60's this afternoon. Foothill areas will top out in the lower 50's to lower 60's and our mountain zones will range from the lower 40's to around 60 degrees later today. Clouds will linger across our region this evening, and that will drive a slower cooling trend from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly night ahead with a mild Thanksgiving week in store

The breezes have diminished and a few clouds are spilling in for northern California. These clouds won’t bring much with them other than making a moody sunset. If you are heading out tonight or early tomorrow morning, bring the coat as lows will be in the low to mid-30s across the valley. Even in the evening hours after the sun has set, it will still be cool.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Thanksgiving travel expected to be third busiest year since 2000

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - One of the busiest travel times of the year is here. AAA expects this Thanksgiving to be just shy of pre-pandemic travel numbers. Triple A predicts 54.6 million people will be traveling for Thanksgiving, and 48.7 million of those will be going by car. They define the busy Thanksgiving travel season being Wednesday through Sunday.
OREGON STATE
KTLA.com

NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for California

Most Californians don’t expect to see anything like a white Christmas, but this year, even a damp Christmas is looking unlikely. An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for much of the Golden State. The 90-day outlook was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Governor Newsom releases statement on Saturday night Colorado shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement on Sunday on the Saturday night shooting in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ club. “Our hearts are with Colorado, and all those affected by this tragedy,” Newsom said. “Once again, the LGBTQ community has become the victim of a horrifying attack, this time in Colorado Springs. One more death is one too many.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
actionnewsnow.com

Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California

Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp

If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

What happened to California’s to-go alcohol law?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sale of to-go cocktails became legal in California on Jan. 1 after legislation was signed by Gov Gavin Newsom in October 2021. It was one of three bills Newsom signed as part of his COVID-19 recovery package to help businesses and restaurants recover from the pandemic. The other bills extended outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales in parklets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA

