Read full article on original website
Whoman Cho
4d ago
we need more news like this. this article was pretty unbiased
Reply(2)
11
BeBetter
3d ago
Not one of Ducey's finer moments in office!! But, I'm sure he was just looking to make $$ off the deal.
Reply(1)
4
Olivia
3d ago
not enough time. She is one crazy person who probably won't stop. we see these psychopaths continuing this type of behavior. no remorse.
Reply
2
Related
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
Report shows Arizona DES complaints jumped from 55 to 3,109 in the last 2 years
PHOENIX — A report from the agency tasked with investigating consumer complaints about Arizona's government agencies believes one woman's case shines a light on "systemic" issues at Arizona's Department of Economic Security, particularly during the height of the pandemic. The report released by the Arizona Ombudsman Citizens' Aide details...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Assistant Sec. of State Allie Bones as chief of staff
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to keep a familiar face around, as she announced Monday the appointment of Allie Bones as her chief of staff. Bones is the current assistant secretary of state under Hobbs and has been since the latter took office in 2019. “I am...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Office alleges unlawful General Election
PHEONIX, AZ, November 21, 2022—In an official letter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright representing the Elections Integrity Unit of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, she demands a plethora of election information from Maricopa County officials relating to voting machine problems that raise concerns to the “lawful compliance with Arizona election law.”
statepress.com
Student sues Arizona Board of Regents after being hit by ASU employee driving golf cart
A student who was hit with a school golf cart driven by an ASU employee is suing the Arizona Board of Regents, the governing board of all of the state's public universities, including ASU, in Maricopa County Superior Court. According to a lawsuit filed on Aug. 2, the student, Jude...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
AOL Corp
An Arizona election official went into hiding over threats as Trump-backed Kari Lake refuses to concede
A top election official in Maricopa County said Sunday he moved to an "undisclosed location." Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates made the move after his office received death threats. Kari Lake, who lost the governor race, raised doubts about the election and suggested legal action. A top election official in...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey launches 1-stop business portal for owners
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday the launch of a one-stop business portal for entrepreneurs to grow their business. The Arizona Business One Stop, which launched in partnership with the Arizona Department of Administration, aims to make the process for expanding or starting a business simpler by bringing the process to a centralized site, Ducey’s office said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Potential effects of a Kroger-Albertsons merge for Valley shoppers
MESA, AZ — Irene Shields of Mesa spends a lot of time looking for the best possible prices. "I research first and then I compare," she told ABC15. She and her mother scour grocery ads and look for coupons to make the deals even better. Safeway used to be...
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
AZFamily
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
ABC 15 News
Republican candidate for AG Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit over election results in Arizona
PHOENIX — Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed a lawsuit over the results of the 2022 elections. Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee filed a 25-page complaint against every county recorder and board of supervisor in the state. Hamadeh claims it's about "gross incompetence and...
kjzz.org
RSV and flu cases are soaring in Arizona. Here's how to help kids stay healthy
Cases of RSV continue to climb in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,300 cases last week alone. That’s dramatically higher than is usually expected for this time of year. RSV is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, and while most who get it...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area horse sanctuary says cost are mounting for the non-profit
Over the course of nearly two decades, a Phoenix area non-profit has helped save over 70 horses, but as prices go up on just about everything, donations are down for the non-profit, and now, officials say the sanctuary is struggling to hang on. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
As close as it gets: Why Arizona’s attorney general race is one of tightest in state history
Democrat Kris Mayes leads the attorney general’s race by about 850 votes over Republican Abe Hamadeh. Screenshot || Azfamily. Arizona’s attorney general’s race is one of the closest-ever statewide races in the Grand Canyon State and is the only major contest that doesn’t yet have a winner called.
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
Comments / 14