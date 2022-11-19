Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty start to your Tuesday, but warmer & windy mid week
Bundle up and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape the frost off of your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. We have another chilly start to your morning, and widespread frost is likely across our valley and mountain areas to start the day. High pressure to our east and west will continue to keep us dry today, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will provide more cloud cover over northern California through your Tuesday. We're mostly clear before sunrise, but will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and mostly in the teens to 20's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be light and out of the north through the entire day, and does not appear to be any kind of an issue for outdoor activities. High temperatures will be fairly similar to what we had on Monday, with most valley areas topping out in the mid 60's this afternoon. Foothill areas will top out in the lower 50's to lower 60's and our mountain zones will range from the lower 40's to around 60 degrees later today. Clouds will linger across our region this evening, and that will drive a slower cooling trend from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty start & pleasant afternoon Monday
Throw on a warm jacket and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape your windshield before you head out the door Monday morning. Light winds and mostly clear skies have allowed for very chilly temperatures across northern California to start your Monday. High pressure centered to our east and west will be the main drivers in our weather pattern Monday, but we also have a trough of low pressure off the coast of Oregon that will spread some limited cloud cover over our region today. Skies are mostly clear overnight, but some thin clouds will brush across our region from this morning through mid afternoon, but will clear back out to become sunny late today. Temperatures have dipped into the 30's in the valley overnight, while foothill areas are starting out in the 30's to 40's and our mountain zones range from the single digits to 20's early Monday. Winds will be out of the north and light for the most part today, but could top out at around 10mph in the valley. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 60's in the valley, 50's to low 60's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and 40's to 50's in the Sierra Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, and overnight low temperatures are not projected to end up as chilly for the start of your Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Thanksgiving travel expected to be third busiest year since 2000
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - One of the busiest travel times of the year is here. AAA expects this Thanksgiving to be just shy of pre-pandemic travel numbers. Triple A predicts 54.6 million people will be traveling for Thanksgiving, and 48.7 million of those will be going by car. They define the busy Thanksgiving travel season being Wednesday through Sunday.
actionnewsnow.com
Governor Newsom releases statement on Saturday night Colorado shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement on Sunday on the Saturday night shooting in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ club. “Our hearts are with Colorado, and all those affected by this tragedy,” Newsom said. “Once again, the LGBTQ community has become the victim of a horrifying attack, this time in Colorado Springs. One more death is one too many.”
actionnewsnow.com
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
actionnewsnow.com
Newsom agrees to release $1 billion in halted payments to homeless programs
REDDING, Calif. -California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but with caveats. Newsom called Friday's meeting with about 100 mayors and local officials a success. He said they were getting on the same page about...
Comments / 0