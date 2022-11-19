Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How long is Zion Williamson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star
Zion Williamson just can't avoid the injury bug. The Pelicans star has been forced to sit out multiple games early in the 2022-23 season because of a nagging foot injury. Williamson missed most of his rookie season and the entire 2021-22 campaign after suffering knee and foot injuries, but it's unclear if this latest health issue will lead to long-term problems.
Adrian Wojnarowski Explains Why Kevin Durant's Future In Brooklyn Depends On Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons
Adrian Wojnarowski reveals what needs to happen with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons to extend Kevin Durant's tenure in Brooklyn.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant injures ankle, visibly in pain exiting court
Ja Morant tried to hobble to the bench himself, and that's when the injury bug these Memphis Grizzlies can't shake went from bad to worse. The team's star couldn't get there, falling in a heap near halfcourt due to a left ankle injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at FedExForum. ...
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109
Celtics (13-3), Pelicans (9-7) En route to the NBA’s best record early in 2022-23, Boston has relied on a high-powered offense and a multitude of three-point shooting threats. The Celtics used the same formula Friday to post their ninth straight victory, bombing in 20 three-pointers to end what was a three-game winning streak for New Orleans. The Celtics grabbed a double-digit lead and kept turning back every Pelicans attempt to make the game tight on the scoreboard, often sinking a momentum-turning outside shot or slicing to the basket for a layup.
Celtics And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.
Zion Williamson receives positive update ahead of Monday’s game vs. Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans have not had Zion Williamson in the lineup for the past three games but it appears as if his return is imminent. Williamson is officially listed as probable for the Pelicans game on Monday against the Golden State Warriors as per Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. Zion...
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors winning
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Anthony Davis has third...
Zion Williamson probable, Trey Murphy questionable for Monday game vs. Warriors
Zion Williamson, who was very optimistic after Saturday’s practice that he would be available to play in Monday’s homestand finale vs. Golden State, is being listed as probable on Sunday’s official New Orleans injury report submitted to the league this afternoon. Williamson (right foot contusion) has been sidelined for the past three games. Meanwhile, forward Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable. Listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Zion Williamson: Start time, TV channel, and live stream for Warriors vs. Pelicans Monday NBA game
The Golden State Warriors travel to New Orleans in search of their second road win of the season. Golden State is currently 1-8 on the road this season after breaking their drought Sunday night against the Houston Rockets, but it doesn't get any easier with Zion Williamson expected to return for Monday's clash.
Cowboys crush Vikings' 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had some hard conversations with each other after their collapse last week at Green Bay. They took out all that frustration and then some on the Minnesota Vikings, who might need a serious talk themselves after their seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt.
Cavs top 3: Cleveland Cavaliers needed every bit of Donovan Mitchell & Darius Garland against a bad Charlotte Hornets team
The Cleveland Cavaliers needed every bit of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to secure the Double Over-Time win. The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally snapped the losing streak at five but all is not well. The Cavaliers struggled closing out the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, a huge issue considering the Hornets didn’t have LaMelo Ball on the court and still, the Hornets nearly won this game.
Zion 'definitely' expects to play in Warriors-Pelicans clash
As the Warriors look to fix their road woes, the latter half of their upcoming two-game trip will feature a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans with Zion Williamson back in the lineup. The star forward suffered a right foot contusion last Saturday against the Houston Rockets and has missed...
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List
It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
