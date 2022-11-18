ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

True Blue LA

Where the Dodgers 2023 payroll sits early in the offseason

It’s been a little over a week since MLB’s offseason started in earnest, with the end of the five-day “quiet period,” after which free agents can sign with any team. All option decisions were settled, qualifying offers were extended, and contracts were tendered (or not), mostly clearing way for the hot stove.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Free Agency: Hard Pass on Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo

It's fantasy GM season for baseball fans. Supporters of all 30 clubs are doing their annual offseason plans, trying to figure out how they want their favorite team to behave this winter. For Chicago White Sox fans, it's a challenging time of year. An owner that isn't willing to push in all the chips needed to be a true contender leaves many trying to be realistic by shopping at bargain stores instead of the luxury ones that other true major market teams peruse.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list

The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger, who seriously underperformed the last two years, in part because of injury. And the Cubs are expected to explore his market to help fill their centerfield and first base needs, according to sources.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Angels acquire 3B Gio Urshela from Twins

The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins on Friday, a move that helps the team's desire to add more major league-quality depth to its roster. The Twins received 19-year-old starting pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo in exchange. Urshela's primary position is third base, where the Angels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

