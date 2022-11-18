Read full article on original website
Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move. New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge. Heyman cited...
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
True Blue LA
Where the Dodgers 2023 payroll sits early in the offseason
It’s been a little over a week since MLB’s offseason started in earnest, with the end of the five-day “quiet period,” after which free agents can sign with any team. All option decisions were settled, qualifying offers were extended, and contracts were tendered (or not), mostly clearing way for the hot stove.
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge to LA Becomes 'More Plausible' With Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered
MLB insider Jon Morosi says the Dodgers' non-tendering of outfielder Cody Bellinger makes L.A. a "more plausible landing spot" for star free agent Aaron Judge.
Padres non-tender catcher Jorge Alfaro, prospect Efrain Contreras
Padres non-tender catcher Jorge Alfaro, who set a franchise record with five walk-offs but was used sparingly as the 2022 season went on; Alfaro is now a free agent
Yardbarker
White Sox Free Agency: Hard Pass on Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo
It's fantasy GM season for baseball fans. Supporters of all 30 clubs are doing their annual offseason plans, trying to figure out how they want their favorite team to behave this winter. For Chicago White Sox fans, it's a challenging time of year. An owner that isn't willing to push in all the chips needed to be a true contender leaves many trying to be realistic by shopping at bargain stores instead of the luxury ones that other true major market teams peruse.
Dodgers News: LA Remains Interested in Cody Bellinger Reunion
Cody is now a free agent, but he could sign with LA this off-season
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list
The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger, who seriously underperformed the last two years, in part because of injury. And the Cubs are expected to explore his market to help fill their centerfield and first base needs, according to sources.
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
Rangers Interested in Mariners Free Agent Mitch Haniger: Report
The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat, and the former Mariner has shown some pop. The Texas Rangers pursuit of another hitter in free agency has led them to Seattle outfielder who missed a good portion of last season with an ankle injury. The Athletic reported that the...
Dodgers Roster News: Will Smith and Julio Urias Highlight 9 Players Tendered Contracts
The Dodgers cut Cody Bellinger and Edwin Rios but did ultimately tender contracts to 9 core players.
FOX Sports
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
ABC30 Fresno
Los Angeles Angels acquire 3B Gio Urshela from Twins
The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins on Friday, a move that helps the team's desire to add more major league-quality depth to its roster. The Twins received 19-year-old starting pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo in exchange. Urshela's primary position is third base, where the Angels...
Dodgers News: Lefty Ace Talks About What it Means to Wear Same Uniform as Fernando Valenzuela
Dodgers ace Julio Urias says it’s a honor to wear same uniform as Valenzuela
