Del. Senate GOP Caucus retains party leadership team for new General Assembly
Two downstate lawmakers will retain their leadership in the Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus when the new General Assembly starts in January 2023. Senator Gerald Hocker, R- Ocean View will be "Republican Leader' and Senator Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown will once again serve as "Republican Whip.' It will be Hocker's third General Assembly in that capacity. Pettyjohn will serve as Whip for a second General Assembly.
N.J. Assembly passes concealed carry restrictions following 2-hour debate
The New Jersey’s General Assembly passed a bill updating the state’s existing concealed carry rules Monday, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down laws prohibiting concealed carry. Lawmakers largely voted along party lines after a fierce two hour debate on the Assembly floor. The approval...
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver Signs Executive Order Delaying Manchester Mayoral Runoff Election
Acting Governor Sheila Oliver has signed an Executive Order which will push back the Manchester mayoral election by a week, from December 6th to December 13th. The order, which affects all runoff elections in the state resulting from the November 8th general election, is due to the voting machine issues in Mercer County.
N.J. abortion amendment off the table after Democrats say it’s ‘not the appropriate time’
New Jersey Democrats no longer plan to introduce a ballot question that would enshrine the right to an abortion into the state’s Constitution, a spokesperson for Senate Democrats said Monday. Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union) and majority leader Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex) issued a joint statement:. “Although we strongly considered...
How they voted: NJ Assembly approves new limits on carrying guns
TRENTON – Legislation that seeks to establish new rules and limits for the carrying of concealed handguns in New Jersey cleared a major hurdle Monday when the Assembly passed it after more than an hour and a half of tense debate. Scroll down to see the list of how...
Acting NJ Governor Signs Executive Order Addressing Municipal Run-off Elections
EO 313 addresses run-off elections.Morristown Minute. With Governor Murphy away for the weekend, Acting NJ Governor signs an executive order addressing municipal run-off elections that may take place as a result of the 2022 General Election.
VTSD auditor has few concerns
The Vernon Township School District continues to remain in a good financial position coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, district Auditor Ray Sarinelli, Jr., reported at the Nov. 17 Board of Education meeting. Sarinelli, an auditor from Nisivoccia LLP, said he wasn’t concerned about several recommendations and said the district...
New Jersey gun bill narrowly clears Assembly after aggressive debate
The bill would create an extensive list of places where carrying a weapon would be banned, including beaches, bars, zoos, and sports stadiums. The post New Jersey gun bill narrowly clears Assembly after aggressive debate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Tough N.J. concealed carry gun proposal moves closer to law after fierce debate at Statehouse
Over intense objections from Republicans, the Democratic-controlled state Assembly on Monday passed a sweeping proposal that would revamp and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. That puts the measure just a few steps away from becoming law...
N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion
New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
Concealed carry restrictions clear New Jersey Assembly
A gun bill passed in the NJ Assembly along party lines but only after a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans, who argued whether or not it’s constitutional to prohibit permitted gun owners from carrying in a broad range of public places.
Former top aide to NJ Senate president pleads guilty to fraud
NEWARK – A Democratic political operative who until last month served as chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding campaigns and political action committees. Antonio “Tony” Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth admitted taking part in a conspiracy with political consultant Sean Caddle to falsely...
Pollster: The 2022 midterm election in New Jersey was not about policy. It was about Trump. | Opinion
A lot of issues were on the ballot this year without actually being on the ballot. Inflation, crime, immigration, abortion, gun control, climate change, and not least of all — democracy itself. Midterms are supposed to be a referendum on the incumbent president. This year added an unprecedented twist by being a referendum on a former president as well. All of these factors played out in New Jersey.
GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
Major vote counting issues on Election Day will push back N.J. municipal run-off elections
Election Day problems that delayed tabulating the vote in Mercer County will also mean a delay in several New Jersey municipal run-off elections, to give officials have enough time to prepare for those runoffs and print the ballots that will be needed. Under an executive order signed Friday by Acting...
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
Good news (and a little bad) about NJ ANCHOR property tax relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Dozens of towns flipped in the ’22 governor’s race
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly. New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut. Tufts University in […]
