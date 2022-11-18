ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

WDEL 1150AM

Del. Senate GOP Caucus retains party leadership team for new General Assembly

Two downstate lawmakers will retain their leadership in the Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus when the new General Assembly starts in January 2023. Senator Gerald Hocker, R- Ocean View will be "Republican Leader' and Senator Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown will once again serve as "Republican Whip.' It will be Hocker's third General Assembly in that capacity. Pettyjohn will serve as Whip for a second General Assembly.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

N.J. Assembly passes concealed carry restrictions following 2-hour debate

The New Jersey’s General Assembly passed a bill updating the state’s existing concealed carry rules Monday, in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down laws prohibiting concealed carry. Lawmakers largely voted along party lines after a fierce two hour debate on the Assembly floor. The approval...
advertisernewsnorth.com

VTSD auditor has few concerns

The Vernon Township School District continues to remain in a good financial position coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, district Auditor Ray Sarinelli, Jr., reported at the Nov. 17 Board of Education meeting. Sarinelli, an auditor from Nisivoccia LLP, said he wasn’t concerned about several recommendations and said the district...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. ends bid for a constitutional amendment on abortion

New Jersey legislative leaders confirmed tonight that plans to enshrine the right to an abortion in the State Constitution have been called off at the request of key backers, including Planned Parenthood of New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers had been divided over the measure. Some thought a November 2023 ballot referendum...
KYW News Radio

Concealed carry restrictions clear New Jersey Assembly

A gun bill passed in the NJ Assembly along party lines but only after a fierce debate between Democrats and Republicans, who argued whether or not it’s constitutional to prohibit permitted gun owners from carrying in a broad range of public places.
105.7 The Hawk

Former top aide to NJ Senate president pleads guilty to fraud

NEWARK – A Democratic political operative who until last month served as chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding campaigns and political action committees. Antonio “Tony” Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth admitted taking part in a conspiracy with political consultant Sean Caddle to falsely...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Pollster: The 2022 midterm election in New Jersey was not about policy. It was about Trump. | Opinion

A lot of issues were on the ballot this year without actually being on the ballot. Inflation, crime, immigration, abortion, gun control, climate change, and not least of all — democracy itself. Midterms are supposed to be a referendum on the incumbent president. This year added an unprecedented twist by being a referendum on a former president as well. All of these factors played out in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
NEW JERSEY STATE
WTNH

Dozens of towns flipped in the ’22 governor’s race

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly. New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut. Tufts University in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

