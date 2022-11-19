Read full article on original website
14news.com
Crews battle house fire in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
wevv.com
Car overturns in Evansville crash
Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
14news.com
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fatal crash happened in Posey County Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. Sheriff Tom Latham tells us that a crash along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62 is still under investigation after the crash earlier this evening.
14news.com
Officials identify victim in deadly Union Co. house fire
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
wevv.com
Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
14news.com
HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after an accident in Hopkins County. Officials with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called to an accident in the areas of Hanson and Jones Roads. The sheriff’s office says that Cheara Scott was involved in the single...
Empty home catches fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says it responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say three other stations were also dispatched to the 200 block of College Street for the blaze. According to the fire department, a search of the home ended with nobody being found. College Street was […]
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
Uniontown fire claims one life
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring […]
14news.com
Crumbl Cookie coming to Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s west side is about to get sweeter as Crumbl Cookie announces plans to open a new location. Owners of the east side location confirmed the news on Tuesday. They say the new bakery will be located in the same plaza as Buffalo Wild Wings...
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
14news.com
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
14news.com
Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several pictures and videos show a large fire with heavy smoke late Saturday morning in Princeton. We haven’t been able to get any information from officials, but viewers who sent us video say it was on Kensington Drive behind Walgreens. In video from Kyle Garrett,...
wevv.com
Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville
A juvenile is facing charges in the shooting of another juvenile that happened on West Mill Road in Evansville on Friday. Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville. A juvenile is facing charges in the shooting of another juvenile that happened on West Mill...
14news.com
HPD: Man arrested after shots fired outside pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -A man has been arrested after police say he fired off shots in front of a pawn shop. Henderson Police say employees of Bullets Pawn tell them that someone, later identified as Tony Melton, shot a round off in front of the store and fled the scene.
wevv.com
Man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Highway 41 in Evansville
14news.com
Mattress caught on fire in Henderson
EFD crews respond to house fire on Monroe Ave. EFD crews respond to house fire on Monroe Ave. One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass...
14news.com
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
