Positively Massachusetts: Local firefighters ‘passing the helmet’ to help one of their own
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters across the state are honoring a Plymouth firefighter who was forced out of action because of his health.
Dale Melanson was on the force for 18 years and is now battling a new fire after his recent diagnosis of ALS.
Boston 25 News Photojournalist Adam Liberatore met with firefighters across the state who stepped up and found a special way to raise awareness for ALS and help lift Dale’s spirits.
If you want to help support Dale and his family click here for a GoFundMe.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1