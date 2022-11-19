Positively Massachusetts: Local firefighters ‘passing the helmet’ to help one of their own

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters across the state are honoring a Plymouth firefighter who was forced out of action because of his health.

Dale Melanson was on the force for 18 years and is now battling a new fire after his recent diagnosis of ALS.

Boston 25 News Photojournalist Adam Liberatore met with firefighters across the state who stepped up and found a special way to raise awareness for ALS and help lift Dale’s spirits.

If you want to help support Dale and his family click here for a GoFundMe.

