Wyoming Agriculture in The Classroom receives $150,000 grant

CHEYENNE – Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom announced that it has received a $150,000 grant from the Daniels Fund to support its Wyoming Stewardship Project.

The mission of the project is to develop students’ understanding of Wyoming’s vast resources in order that they become informed citizens, capable of serving as stewards for Wyoming’s future. It is a free curriculum for students in second through fifth grade, with three units for each grade level focused on Wyoming’s major economic drivers: agriculture, minerals and energy, and outdoor recreation and tourism.

The Wyoming Stewardship Project is aligned to the Wyoming Content and Performance Standards, while bringing a real-world perspective to math, science, social studies and language arts using critical thinking skills, according to a news release.

“The Wyoming Stewardship Project ‘connects the dots’ for students to understand and be proud of Wyoming’s stewardship legacy – with programming that embeds key lessons rooted in entrepreneurialism and preparing youth to be better-informed citizens,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “This program supports the Daniels Fund’s goal of helping youth develop a strong understanding of business and economics, become active participants in the free enterprise system and explore pathways to meaningful employment.”

To learn more about the Wyoming Stewardship Project, visit wyaitc.org.