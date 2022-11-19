Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.
Burnt Orange Nation
5-star CG AJ Johnson signs with Texas
Head coach Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns landed an elite combo guard on Monday when Casaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy standout AJ Johnson committed to and signed with the Longhorns. The 6’5, 165-pounder took an official visit to Austin in September when the football team hosted Alabama and also...
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 12 ESPN FPI
Week 12 was good for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program as this team dominated head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks on the road on November 19. Texas controlled this matchup against Kansas end-to-end, beating the Jayhawks by the final score of 55-14. Sark and...
With Roschon Johnson Injured, Who Steps Up For Texas Longhorns?
The Texas Longhorns have options in place of its star secondary runner, Roschon Johnson
Arch vs. Quinn? Steve Sarkisian Hints At Longhorns QB Competition in 2023
Steve Sarkisian declared the Texas Longhorns quarterback competition for 2023 open during his Monday press conference.
WacoTrib.com
Maryland's Diamond outshines Baylor as Terps snag 73-68 road win
Even when Baylor eventually started to sparkle, it couldn’t outshine Diamond. That would be Diamond Miller, the Maryland senior who absolutely dazzled on her way to a career-high 32 points. Miller’s big-time effort propelled the No. 19 Terrapins to a gritty 73-68 road win over No. 17 Baylor on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Marble Falls ISD investigating alleged racist incident at basketball tournament
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Marble Falls ISD confirmed it is investigating after reports of a racist incident occurring at a girls basketball tournament on Friday in Marble Falls. "Marble Falls School District has an unyielding commitment to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential, and this applies to children outside of our school district as well. We will continue to work with administration at East Central High to fully investigate and hold students accountable for their actions," the district said in a statement on Monday. "Marble Falls ISD does not condone any form of discrimination, and we would like students at East Central to know they have our full support."
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
canyonnews.com
Obit: John Freeman “Thumper” Gibson
John Freeman “Thumper” Gibson, of Georgetown, Texas, was born September 6, 1964 in Sweetwater, Texas and died October 30, 2022, in Georgetown. He is survived by his wife Amanda Gibson, daughter Savannah Gibson of Aurora, Colorado, Canyon Gibson of Georgetown, Texas, and stepson Walker Holmes of Santa Barbara, California and Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his mother Mila Gibson of Sweetwater, Texas, his father David T. “Hoot” Gibson Sr. (B.J) of South Padre Island, Texas and his brother David T. Gibson Jr. of Taos, New Mexico and Georgetown, Texas. He is also survived by an extended family of “brothers,” who he brought home as teenagers to join the family, including Kelly James (Lori) of Amarillo, Texas; Ellis Jones (Diane) of Tremonton, Utah; Frank Babich (Teresa) of Fort Worth, Texas and stepsister Suzie Losure of Thornton, Colorado. Other close friends who considered Thumper “a brother” include cousin John VanDever III, of Alvin, Texas, Danny Byrd of Canyon, Texas, Jerry Soliz of Amarillo, Texas, Laura Soto Schmoker of Burleson, Texas and sister-in-law Kylie Frye of Georgetown, Texas. He is also survived by his uncle John C. (Scissors) VanDever (Christine) of League City, Texas, Aunt Jane VanDever Collins (John) of Corsicana, Texas, and Jerry Pat Gibson of Colleyville, Texas as well as many cousins and a niece Josie Andrews of Georgetown, Texas. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Gayla Gibson, and her parents, Denny and Patricia Cranford of Round Rock, Texas. Surviving in-laws are Loura Frye of Natchitoches, Louisiana and Tommy Frye of Haughton, Louisiana. John is survived by a number of cousins and other extended family.
fox7austin.com
Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the...
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
Liberty Hill resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
easttexasradio.com
Something Else To Worry About
Maggie Kieffer, 31, works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, she headed to work to open the office, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something wasn’t right. There was acid-smelling smoke, and they discovered the toilet had exploded. Austin’s fire department’s theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, caught fire and dropped onto the toilet seat, which started to burn. Lightning causes the same type of damage to a toilet in Oklahoma. No one was injured.
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
The forecast continues to trend wetter for Thanksgiving Day with one to two inches of rain possible by the end of the week.
Doug Sahm Expressed His Displeasure in “I Can’t Go Back To Austin”
There are absolutely a few figures in country music that can parallel how influential – yet perhaps underappreciated in modern culture – as Doug Sahm is. The moment he brought together the vibrant San Francisco rock and gritty soul into his breed of Texas music, he forever transformed the genre’s mood. This is evident in the song “I Can’t Go Back to Austin.”
fox7austin.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
