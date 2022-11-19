John Freeman “Thumper” Gibson, of Georgetown, Texas, was born September 6, 1964 in Sweetwater, Texas and died October 30, 2022, in Georgetown. He is survived by his wife Amanda Gibson, daughter Savannah Gibson of Aurora, Colorado, Canyon Gibson of Georgetown, Texas, and stepson Walker Holmes of Santa Barbara, California and Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his mother Mila Gibson of Sweetwater, Texas, his father David T. “Hoot” Gibson Sr. (B.J) of South Padre Island, Texas and his brother David T. Gibson Jr. of Taos, New Mexico and Georgetown, Texas. He is also survived by an extended family of “brothers,” who he brought home as teenagers to join the family, including Kelly James (Lori) of Amarillo, Texas; Ellis Jones (Diane) of Tremonton, Utah; Frank Babich (Teresa) of Fort Worth, Texas and stepsister Suzie Losure of Thornton, Colorado. Other close friends who considered Thumper “a brother” include cousin John VanDever III, of Alvin, Texas, Danny Byrd of Canyon, Texas, Jerry Soliz of Amarillo, Texas, Laura Soto Schmoker of Burleson, Texas and sister-in-law Kylie Frye of Georgetown, Texas. He is also survived by his uncle John C. (Scissors) VanDever (Christine) of League City, Texas, Aunt Jane VanDever Collins (John) of Corsicana, Texas, and Jerry Pat Gibson of Colleyville, Texas as well as many cousins and a niece Josie Andrews of Georgetown, Texas. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Gayla Gibson, and her parents, Denny and Patricia Cranford of Round Rock, Texas. Surviving in-laws are Loura Frye of Natchitoches, Louisiana and Tommy Frye of Haughton, Louisiana. John is survived by a number of cousins and other extended family.

