WSAV-TV
Shooting injures 2 in Savannah Tuesday night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting Tuesday night left two men injured, one of which is a serious injury. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Winwood Place. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated...
Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
WJCL
Neighbors in Savannah speak out following murder arrest of mother in Quinton Simon disappearance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Neighbors on Buckhalter Road were eager to talk Tuesday about the arrest of 22-year-old Leilani Simon, the mother of young Quinton Simon. Quinton was last seen October 5. Police said early in the investigation that the child was presumed dead. On Monday, his mother was arrested for his murder.
wtoc.com
Karla Hillen: One year later
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
wtoc.com
Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say. WTOC will keep you up to date as...
wtoc.com
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon will spend her second night in jail Tuesday, after being arrested and charged with the murder of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon. She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. The Chatham County Police Department arrested Leilani after they found what they believe are Quinton’s...
wtoc.com
A First Responder Thanksgiving
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving came early for some first responders in Pooler Tuesday. The Dewitt Tilton group dropped off some meals along with a special message from some local elementary school students.
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
wtoc.com
Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to send five service members home to spend holidays with their families. It’s all part of the Home for the Holidays contest. You can nominate a service member...
Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill
Quinton Simon has been missing since early October.
wtoc.com
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services responded to a house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the call came in after 7 p.m. Sunday, and the home became fully engulfed in flames. The home is located in the 5800...
wtoc.com
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bond hearing for Leilani Simon who is accused of murdering her 20-month-old son is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. One day before the Thanksgiving holiday which Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said she doesn’t deserve to celebrate. Leilani reported Quinton missing from...
WJCL
Police: 1 man seriously injured following shooting near Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Update 2:23 p.m.: The scene at Family Dollar is being cleared. Police have not yet captured those responsible for the shooting. Update 2:05 p.m.: The Savannah Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man suffering serious injuries.
Bluffton police officer’s turkey drive helping hundreds
BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – His family name is legendary. Now one Bluffton police officer is doing his part to make a name for himself with his big heart and giving spirit. Bluffton High School students were drafted into service during their lunch hour to do some work, and make sure others will eat this holiday. […]
wtoc.com
How to avoid overeating during the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It started with the Halloween candy, this week we move onto a Thanksgiving feast and then the sweets keep coming through Christmas. The holiday season can sometimes seem like the calorie season. So, how do we avoid over-indulging?. Carisa Elmore is a nurse practitioner with SouthCoast...
FOX 28 Spokane
Georgia authorities arrest mother of still-missing toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death. The Chatham County Police Department in a post Monday on Twitter said officers had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon on a charge of murder involving 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Police said Simon is awaiting a bond hearing at the county’s detention center. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. The police department said it will release further details later Monday at a news conference.
wbtw.com
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Georgia home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives...
wtoc.com
Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. It happened Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street. Police are now working to learn what led up to the shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call...
wtoc.com
Community in Savannah celebrates the Centennial of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members gathered at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Savannah on Sunday, Nov. 13 to commemorate the life of the late Hindu spiritual leader, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Born in 1921, Pramukh Swami Maharaj served as the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha for over...
wtoc.com
Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season. The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.
