Union County, PA

WBRE

PawPaw trees planted on South River Street

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A type of tree native to the Eastern US is now part of the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden. Some group members braved the cold Sunday to plant a half-dozen PawPaw trees at their plot of land on the 400 block of South River Street. The trees are expected to grow […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Rusty Rail Hosting Rally for Gilson Snow Following Fire

MIFFLINBURG – Gilson Snow says it got knocked down, but it’s getting back up and rebuilding, and now it will receive some community support. Rusty Rail Brewing Co., a longtime partner of Gilson, is inviting the community to a rally at its establishment this Sunday from 2-6 p.m.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Times Leader

CEO feeds thousands again this Thanksgiving

Agency says than 20,000 people provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced today that more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming counties were provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals, as a result of its annual Thanksgiving Project food drive. The CEO Thanksgiving Project is the largest holiday food provider for northeastern Pennsylvania.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

3 rescued from Harrisburg fire

Harrisburg firefighters rescued three people from a Monday night fire at a city garage, authorities said. City residents rang a firehouse doorbell around 9:45 p.m. to alert firefighters to the blaze at 16th and Walnut Street, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. Authorities said the garage was used for...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg car dealership to be renovated

Changes are planned for a car dealership in Harrisburg. Faulkner Hyundai Harrisburg at 2060 Paxton St. will be renovated. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

DeAngelo Contracting Services giving back to the community

(WOLF) — DeAngelo Contracting Services in Hazleton is all about giving back to help families in the community for the holidays. The group hosted a food drive for their employees to donate to the CEO local food bank for Thanksgiving. The donations were delivered to CEO which included non-perishable...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wkok.com

Crews From Three Counties Respond to Milton Brush Fire

MILTON – Volunteer fire crews from multiple counties responded to a two-acre brush fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon. Turbot Township Fire Company Captain Doug Wilson says the fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 2400 block of Broadway. That’s where he says a homeowner was doing some outdoor burning when the fire went out of control.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
