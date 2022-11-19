Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s time for us to retire’: Town staple to close next year after decades in business
A store that has been a town staple in Hummelstown for nearly five decades plans to close. Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop at 17 W. Main St. will close on Jan. 31. Co-owner Dave Lutz, 85, confirmed the store will close. “It’s time for us to retire,” he said....
Thanksgiving 2022: Is parking free in Harrisburg? Are liquor stores open? Will I get mail?
Hopefully, you have better things to do than attend to business on Thanksgiving Day. But, if you do, your best option is online because many places are closed. Here’s a quick rundown of what we were able to determine regarding what’s closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving and in some cases, Black Friday on Nov. 25.
PawPaw trees planted on South River Street
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A type of tree native to the Eastern US is now part of the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden. Some group members braved the cold Sunday to plant a half-dozen PawPaw trees at their plot of land on the 400 block of South River Street. The trees are expected to grow […]
Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
wkok.com
Rusty Rail Hosting Rally for Gilson Snow Following Fire
MIFFLINBURG – Gilson Snow says it got knocked down, but it’s getting back up and rebuilding, and now it will receive some community support. Rusty Rail Brewing Co., a longtime partner of Gilson, is inviting the community to a rally at its establishment this Sunday from 2-6 p.m.
CEO feeds thousands again this Thanksgiving
Agency says than 20,000 people provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced today that more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming counties were provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals, as a result of its annual Thanksgiving Project food drive. The CEO Thanksgiving Project is the largest holiday food provider for northeastern Pennsylvania.
Sheetz lowers price for unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving 2022 week
Editor’s note: If you are unsure if your vehicle can use unleaded 88 check the owner’s manual to verify the minimum octane required and make sure your car can handle 15% of ethanol. Sheetz convenience stores will sell unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving...
More than $20,000 raised for Amish family in Centre County after tragic farming accidents
The Beiler family in Potter Township lost a father and three teenage sons in two separate tragedies earlier this year.
Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This Thanksgiving, several restaurants throughout the area will remain open as an option for people who may not want to prepare a meal, but are still looking to enjoy some classic Turkey Day food. Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will be offering up a Turkey Day meal with all the fixings. […]
3 rescued from Harrisburg fire
Harrisburg firefighters rescued three people from a Monday night fire at a city garage, authorities said. City residents rang a firehouse doorbell around 9:45 p.m. to alert firefighters to the blaze at 16th and Walnut Street, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. Authorities said the garage was used for...
Harrisburg car dealership to be renovated
Changes are planned for a car dealership in Harrisburg. Faulkner Hyundai Harrisburg at 2060 Paxton St. will be renovated. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WOLF
DeAngelo Contracting Services giving back to the community
(WOLF) — DeAngelo Contracting Services in Hazleton is all about giving back to help families in the community for the holidays. The group hosted a food drive for their employees to donate to the CEO local food bank for Thanksgiving. The donations were delivered to CEO which included non-perishable...
Morning inspection planned Wednesday on Market Street Bridge: PennDOT
An inspection is planned for tomorrow on the Market Street Bridge between the boroughs of Lemoyne and Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in Dauphin County. There will be as lane restriction on eastbound (downstream) side of the bridge from approximately 9 a.m. to noon so a crane can be placed on the bridge for the inspection, a press release said.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food
CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
therecord-online.com
Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
wkok.com
Crews From Three Counties Respond to Milton Brush Fire
MILTON – Volunteer fire crews from multiple counties responded to a two-acre brush fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon. Turbot Township Fire Company Captain Doug Wilson says the fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 2400 block of Broadway. That’s where he says a homeowner was doing some outdoor burning when the fire went out of control.
Former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds to remain in state hands
Plans to sell the former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds have been called off. The state instead plans to keep the approximate 300-acre property and use at least a portion of the grounds to house modernized and centralized laboratory facilities for five state agencies while studying how best to use the remainder.
Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0