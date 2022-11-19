Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her Disappearance
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your Help
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments
Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
As police numbers dwindle, new hiring stymied by delays and few applicants
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill fears police protection is shrinking while violence is on the rise."I've sounded the alarms many times. I hope people start listening. I'm not going to pin it all on this administration, but we have to move quickly. We are in crisis," Coghill said. According to the police union, as of early November, the total number of officers and command staff had fallen to 838, far below the budgeted number of 900. So far this year, the police bureau has lost 69 officers: 34 resigned and 35 retired.And there's more bad news on the...
legalizationprofiles.org
Liberty Cannabis Dispensary Opens In Dormont Neighborhood of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Liberty Cannabis, a chain of medical and recreational dispensaries run by MSO Holistic Industries announced the opening of their newest location in the Dormont neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA. The store is located at 1305 West Liberty Avenue and store hours are 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm.
Dealers question report tracing guns used in Pennsylvania crimes
Just a fraction of Pennsylvania’s thousands of gun dealers — most of them in the greater Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas — represent the biggest source of firearms linked to crimes in the state, according to one of the nation’s most influential groups combating gun violence. In...
wtae.com
Wilkinsburg schools superintendent accused of retaliating against teachers, administrators
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Action News Investigates has obtained a report that says the superintendent of the Wilkinsburg School District retaliated against teachers and administrators who were witnesses in an investigation involving the superintendent. The school board hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations of retaliation. Watch the...
wtae.com
Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly
PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
PPS leaders to discuss harmful legislation proposal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders are taking aim at potential legislation in Harrisburg involving several bills that educators say are harmful to their mission. Board members will consider a resolution opposing four state bills, which the board called 'harmful legislation.'The resolution says the bills would 'threaten the ability of the district to build a culture of belonging that embraces difference, reflects our local community, and allow students and educators to be their authentic selves.'House Bill 1532, known as the 'Teaching Racial and Universal Equality Act' is aimed at curtailing teachers from educating about Critical Race Theory. The district's resolution says this bill prohibits teachers from accurately teaching history.The resolution also says Senate Bill 1277 called "Parental Control of Student Exposure to Sexually Explicit Content" 'would compromise thorough, fact-based health education' and that Senate Bill 1278 named "Empowering Families in Education" 'further devalues our students and families of color and LGBTQ+ students and families.'The resolution says that a House Bill titled "Parental Rights in Education" 'intends to censor, marginalize, exclude, and discriminate against LGBTQ+ students and families.' The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.The board is expected to discuss the resolution and potentially vote on it.
wtae.com
Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident
A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Surgery Center ranks 1st in Newsweek list
Allegheny Health Network’s Monroeville Surgery Center was ranked first in Pennsylvania and No. 10 in the United States on Newsweek’s latest list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. AHN’s Westmoreland Outpatient Center and Bethel Park Surgery Center also made Newsweek’s list and were ranked fourth and eighth...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election
(Illustration by Natasha Vicens/PublicSource) Voters haven’t chosen a new Allegheny County executive since 2011. Next year’s wide-open contest could shine a light on these four formidable issues. by Charlie Wolfson, PublicSource. The air you breathe. The way the government treats incarcerated people. How taxes are assessed. The very...
MAWC, union reach new labor deal
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County and a union representing more than 260 workers have agreed to a new five-year labor contract. Authority board members last week approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Utility Workers of America Local 164 that includes pay raises totaling 14% over the life of the deal.
Excela CEO details more specifics of upcoming Butler Health merger
Excela CEO John Sphon doesn’t expect either patients or staff to experience much of a difference in how they access or provide care as the Greensburg-based hospital system moves forward with a merger with Butler Health System. Sphon opened up about the plan Friday as the two organizations announced...
wtae.com
Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
Professor says Excela Health and Butler Health System merger is about survival
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Excela Health and Butler Health System are on the way to becoming one.Both providers announced they'll be merging pending state and federal approval. According to press releases, the yet-to-be-named health care provider will employ more than 7,000, with a little over 1,000 physicians.Right now, Excela Health oversees Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe, Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Butler Health System includes hospital facilities in both Butler and Clarion counties. Both companies say joining forces will enable them to provide better care for the 750,000 individuals served by the facilities.But according to Dr. Martin Gaynor, an economist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, this merger is one of many, and in this case, it may be about mutual survival as much as it's about quality health care."Hospitals in rural areas or hospitals that serve disadvantaged communities in urban areas have struggled mightily," Gaynor said. "That's not a new thing. Sometimes they look for a white knight, as it were, to come in and help them stay afloat."Both Excela Health and Butler Health System say if all goes well, the merger should be approved by the beginning of next year.
Washington & Jefferson slashes published tuition price in attempt to remain competitive
Washington & Jefferson College is cutting its published tuition price nearly in half for fall 2023, a 44% price reset and another sign of the aggressive competition among the region’s colleges to keep seats filled in a slumping higher education market. The school with roughly 1,150 students calls the...
pghcitypaper.com
Striking Post-Gazette workers protest outside publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception
Striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continued their spirited public campaign this afternoon by protesting outside the publisher's Duquesne Club wedding reception. Beginning around 3:30 p.m., workers and supporters gathered on the sidewalk outside the prestigious Downtown social club, brandishing signs and chanting criticisms against Publisher John Block. The strikers jeered as...
‘Good Cop’ tells tale of Murrysville man's police work
It was midnight, and John Hartman really wanted a cup of coffee. The date was July 9, 1998. Hartman had just finished his shift with the North Franklin police and was getting ready to pick up a second shift, with the nearby North Belle Vernon police, that wouldn’t end until 8 a.m.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled
Members and leaders of the Hill District’s historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church say negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the church’s possible return to the Lower Hill have stalled. This is the latest development in the church’s years-long effort to secure reparations for their forced displacement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1957, when thousands of Black residents were pushed out of the community to build the Civic Arena.
