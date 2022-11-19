Read full article on original website
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Kim Garth: Former Ireland star named in Australia Twenty20 squad
Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India. Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020. She won 114 caps for Ireland before...
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
Calls to block Prince Andrew and Prince Harry as royal stand-ins
The House of Lords has heard a call for the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex to be removed from being stand-ins for King Charles III - and for the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex to be added. Peers have debated plans for two extra "counsellors of...
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
Libyan father taking children from UK a blatant abduction, judge says
Three children who were taken to Libya by their father against their mother's wishes were victims of a "blatant abduction", a judge has said. Khalid, nine, and sisters Aasiyah, seven, and Maimunha, four, had been wrongly removed from Manchester's Dawn Daley by Fares Aljehani in July, Mr Justice Peel told London's High Court.
Sarah Sands: ‘Mum killed our abuser - it didn’t stop the nightmares’
Eight years ago, Sarah Sands stabbed a convicted paedophile to death. Speaking together for the first time, her three sons tell BBC News they were all sexually abused by him, and how they feel now about their mother's crime. On an autumn night in 2014, Sarah Sands left her east...
Why Twitter staff for Ghana reject Elon Musk lay-off package afta dem sack dem
Staff of Twitter only office for Africa don begin drag di new owner, Elon musk. Ghanaian Twitter staff don reject severance package wey di company offer dem and now, dem dey consider to take legal action. Dis development dey come two weeks afta Twitter bin fire dem. Di layoffs na...
John Cantlie: Ten years since IS kidnap of British journalist in Syria
Today marks 10 years since British photojournalist John Cantlie was kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Syria. He is thought to be the only foreign hostage held by them who was neither released nor murdered on camera. Mr Cantlie outlived other UK hostages and appeared in the group's propaganda videos,...
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
T. rex auction cancelled after skeleton doubts raised
A T. rex skeleton which was expected to fetch up to $25m (£21m) at auction has been withdrawn after doubts were raised over where parts of it had come from. Auction house Christie's confirmed to the BBC that the Tyrannosaurus Rex would not be amongst the lots going under the hammer in Hong Kong on 30 November.
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
Britain sending helicopters to Ukraine for first time - Ben Wallace
Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, the first piloted aircraft to be sent by the UK since the war began. Three former Sea King helicopters will be provided and the first has already arrived, the BBC understands. In the last six weeks, Ukrainian crews...
Pro-Palestine rally: Racial hatred charges dropped for two more men
Two more men accused of stirring up racial hatred at a pro-Palestine rally in London have had charges against them dropped. Charges against two others Asif Ali, 26 and Adil Mota, 27, were dropped in July. Now Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 28, and Jawaad Hussain, 35, have also been told they...
We must wean economy off immigration, Labour leader warns businesses
The days of "cheap labour" must end to wean the UK off its "immigration dependency", Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told business leaders. Sir Keir called for a plan to train British workers and move the economy away from its "low-pay model". But he accepted the need for skilled...
World Cup 2022: England captain Harry Kane set to have scan on right ankle on Wednesday
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan...
