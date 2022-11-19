Read full article on original website
USU football: Sweet Senior Night redemption for USU
As gratifying as the 2021 college football season was as a whole for the Aggies, they still had a Senior Night to forget in a frustrating 44-17 loss to Wyoming. Utah State was determined to avoid that fate a year later and it did, despite losing the turnover battle by a 3-0 margin against a bowl eligible San Jose State squad. The Aggies were proficient in the red zone, dynamic on special teams and, for the most part, rock solid on defense and that was enough to earn a 35-31 victory over the Spartans on a frigid Saturday night at Maverik Stadium.
USU football: Aggies rally past Spartans, achieve bowl eligibility
It certainly wasn't easy, but the Aggies were able to give their small but impactful senior class the proper send-off they were hoping for. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns --- and final of which was the go-ahead score with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter --- to help propel Utah State to a hard-fought 35-31 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West football game on a frigid late Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 13,677 at Maverik Stadium.
USU football: Transferring to USU has been life-changing for Tyler Jr.
To say Calvin Tyler Jr.’s relationship with Chuckie Keeton is life-changing is not hyperbolic. The two first met when Keeton was a quality control assistant for Oregon State’s football program and Tyler Jr. was a running back at Silsbee (Texas) High School. It was Keeton who picked Tyler Jr. up at the airport en route to his official visit at Oregon State.
Prep swimming: Strong strong to the season for Ridgeline girls
The Ridgeline girls continued their strong season start to the 2022-23 high school swimming season last weekend in Bountiful. The defending 4A state champions finished third at the 28-team Thanksgiving Invitational, a two-day meet that concluded Saturday at the South Davis Recreation Center. The Lady Riverhawks have competed in three other meets this season as they won a five-team meet in late October, reigned supreme at the six-team Mustang Invitational on Nov. 12 and were the runner-ups at the 22-team Greg Fernley Invitational earlier this month.
Teague, Sebastian Nathaneal
Sebastian Teague, 24, passed away in a tragic car accident on November 14, 2022. Sebastian was born June 8, 1998 in Eugene, Oregon to Tiffany Palacios and Nelson Alfredo Rodriguez. Not long after birth, Sebastian moved to Riverside, California, where he was raised by his loving grandparents Charles and Peggy Teague. At 13, Sebastian moved again with his family to Smithfield, Utah, where he graduated from Fast Forward Charter High School in 2016. The greatest blessing in Sebastian's life arrived in 2019 when he became a father to his beautiful daughter Mila Opal. He found no greater joy in life than to be Mila's dad. Most recently, Sebastian moved to Syracuse, Utah in 2021. Sebastian is survived by the light of his world and daughter Mila, his best friend and sister Isabelle, his brother Christian (Clarinda), and his grandmother Peggy. He is survived by his parents Tiffany and Nelson Alfredo, his brothers Charles (Nicole), Seth (Cindy), and Dana (Cynthia). He is also survived by his cousins Kailani, Reagan, Izak, Olivia, Laighlah, Claire, Cohen, Charlotte, and Isla, as well as his niece Addie. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Charles. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 26th, at 11:00 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 125 North 400 West Hyrum, Utah 84319. A viewing will be held the morning prior to the service on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Interment will follow at the Smithfield City Cemetery, in Smithfield, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support his 3-year-old Mila, via Venmo: @Sethteague17.
Ryan, LouElla McCulloch
LouElla McCulloch Ryan, 97, of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully on Saturday night, November 20, 2022 at Autumn Care Assisted Living Center. Lou was born on December 30, 1924, in Logan, Utah. She was the daughter of David and LaRue Crowther McCulloch. They had three daughters, LouElla being the firstborn. She married the man who had his eyes on her since they were 12 years old, William R. Ryan, Bill. They were sweethearts since they were 16 and became eternal companions in the Logan LDS Temple on May 21, 1946. They had 6 children.
Mergler, Ulla Heide
Mergler Ulla Heide Mergler 81 Smithfield, Utah passed away November 20, 2022. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com .
Bateman, Bradley Thayne
Bateman Bradley Thayne Bateman 69 Whitney, ID passed away November 17, 2022. on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Tues Nov 22, 2022 at the Whitney Ward, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho at 12:00 noon. Viewings will be held Mon Nov 21, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, in Preston, ID and Tues from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared at webbmortuary.com .
Klomp, Shelly Hymas
Shelly Hymas Klomp- dedicated wife, mother of four, and grandmother of nine grandchildren- passed away after a short battle with Ovarian cancer on November 16th, 2022. Shelly was born on February 21st, 1958 in Pasadena, California. In true pisces fashion, her gift was compassion for others: from teaching female inmates to crochet, hiking in Canyonlands as a Young Women's leader, to substitute teaching at Eastwood Elementary and Rowland Hall. Anyone who knew Shelly has had at least one story of her kindness or craftiness. She received two Bachelor degrees in Sociology and Psychology from the University of Utah. She had a gift of whipping up fantastic meals, crafting decorations, and having fantastic gardening skills. She was a lover of Keith Urban, Bryan Adams, Madonna, her lipstick, Rummikub, Gummy Drop, ice cream, British accents, murder mysteries, her family, friends and her faith. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and prior to the services on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, both at White Pine. The service may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89043474048 . Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Autism Speaks and the Utah Food Bank.
Moore, Sharmeen J.
Moore Sharmeen J Moore 85 Logan passed away November 19, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Franklin County Republicans elect new leadership, committee members
The Franklin County Republican Committee met on October 27, 2022 for the purpose of electing new leadership and appointing precinct committee members. Going forward, Todd Thomas will serve as Chairman, Scott Workman 1st Vice Chairman, and Jayson Lower as 2nd Vice Chairman. Dr. Lance Bryce as Treasurer and Jenny Lund as Secretary.
