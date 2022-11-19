Read full article on original website
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
Watch: Former D-back Asdrubal Cabrera punches man after bat flip in Venezuelan league game
The game of baseball is full of unwritten rules that have been passed down through time that often cause drama between younger and older generations. Former Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Asdrubal Cabrera chose the side of the older generation in a Venezuelan winter league game on Saturday. After playing 15...
Cardinals fire run-game coordinator Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals fired run game coordinator and offensive line coach Sean Kugler before the debacle of a 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake confirmed Tuesday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that Kugler was fired after...
Rapid reactions: Things go south in Mexico City as Cardinals fall to 49ers
The victims of a physical San Francisco 49ers run attack, the Arizona Cardinals fell to 4-7 on a Monday Night Football visit to Mexico City. Arizona Sports hosts, editors and reporters react to a brutal defeat that nearly has put the Cardinals’ postseason hopes to bed in Week 11.
Cardinals release DL Dogbe, OL Delance; RB Ward waived from IR
The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday released offensive lineman Jean Delance and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, as well as running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve. The moves come shortly after Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals mustered just 67 rushing yards in the contest.
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic on Suns’ trade radar, per report
It’s clear from the NBA-wide whispers the Phoenix Suns have been active in information gathering about trade prospects. Especially because they have yet to offload Jae Crowder, being proactive in searching for the right deal makes sense. But few people have clarity about the Suns’ true intentions if they...
Report: Kyler Murray might not return until after Cardinals’ Week 13 bye
The Arizona Cardinals might be without quarterback Kyler Murray until after the team’s Week 13 bye, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler added that depending on how Murray’s hamstring injury heals this week, the Cardinals are considering giving their starting quarterback some extra time off. That would...
Hollywood Brown not activated by Arizona Cardinals; Williams elevated
The deadline for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown to be activated passed on Monday afternoon without any action shortly before the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. In addition, the Cardinals elevated defensive lineman Michael Dogbe and tight end Maxx Williams to the active roster. Brown was...
Kelvin Beachum, a man of many hats for the Arizona Cardinals
TEMPE — Starter. CEO of the offensive line. Mentor. Leader. Popcorn aficionado. Sometimes mistaken by Lecitus Smith as his dad. When Kelvin Beachum gets brought up in conversation, the titles are endless, meaningful and sometimes self-inflicted in describing the offensive tackle. That alone shows just how important he is...
Budda Baker on if he thought Cardinals fought to end: ‘No, I don’t’
It’s not like the Arizona Cardinals haven’t been down bad before in 2022. Their 4-7 season thus far began with a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Since that Sept. 11 game, losses have come in the form of missed chances rather than blowouts. None have gone downhill to that extent until Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
The 5: Arizona Cardinals’ most recent Monday Night Football matchups
Monday Night Football in Mexico City? What could make for a better backdrop for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers?. There’s a ton on the line, too. The Niners (5-4) began this week a half-game behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (6-4), while the Cardinals (4-6) came into the Week 11 game in third place after beating the struggling Los Angeles Rams (3-6).
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton continues to impress when given opportunities
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton played more snaps last week than at any point in the last calendar year with Byron Murphy Jr. sidelined with a back injury. Hamilton rewarded the Cardinals for trusting him with an impactful performance against the Los Angeles Rams that included a career-high 12 tackles.
Report: Cardinals waive running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly waived running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move comes shortly after Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals mustered just 67 rushing yards in the contest.
Cardinals WR Greg Dortch steps in after Rondale Moore suffers groin injury
Both the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals got nicked up in the first quarter of their Monday Night Football game in Mexico City. Arizona’s proved to be lasting worries. Receiver Rondale Moore left with a groin injury in the 38-10 loss after playing two snaps and did not...
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy ‘appears set to start’ vs. 49ers, per report
The Arizona Cardinals will likely roll with backup quarterback Colt McCoy in their Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager. The insider said on Fox NFL Kickoff Sunday morning that Arizona is “leaning” toward starting McCoy over Kyler Murray, who...
Cardinals rookie Trey McBride garnered bulk of TE reps Monday vs. 49ers
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals offense was dealt a massive blow when head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced this past week that starting tight end Zach Ertz would miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury suffered in Week 10. The security blanket in the middle of...
