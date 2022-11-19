ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals release DL Dogbe, OL Delance; RB Ward waived from IR

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday released offensive lineman Jean Delance and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, as well as running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve. The moves come shortly after Arizona’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals mustered just 67 rushing yards in the contest.
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic on Suns’ trade radar, per report

It’s clear from the NBA-wide whispers the Phoenix Suns have been active in information gathering about trade prospects. Especially because they have yet to offload Jae Crowder, being proactive in searching for the right deal makes sense. But few people have clarity about the Suns’ true intentions if they...
Kelvin Beachum, a man of many hats for the Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE — Starter. CEO of the offensive line. Mentor. Leader. Popcorn aficionado. Sometimes mistaken by Lecitus Smith as his dad. When Kelvin Beachum gets brought up in conversation, the titles are endless, meaningful and sometimes self-inflicted in describing the offensive tackle. That alone shows just how important he is...
The 5: Arizona Cardinals’ most recent Monday Night Football matchups

Monday Night Football in Mexico City? What could make for a better backdrop for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers?. There’s a ton on the line, too. The Niners (5-4) began this week a half-game behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (6-4), while the Cardinals (4-6) came into the Week 11 game in third place after beating the struggling Los Angeles Rams (3-6).
