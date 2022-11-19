Robert Anae, Jason Beck to Wear Virginia Gear on Syracuse Sideline at Wake Forest

Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck will wear Virginia gear on the sideline during Saturday night's game at Wake Forest, according to Mike Ostrowski of CitrusTV . On Sunday, three Virginia players (Lavel Davis, D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler) were killed in a shooting incident where the gunman was a former Cavaliers player. The two assistant coaches spent several years at Virginia prior to joining the Orange.

The incident shook the entire college football community. Anae and Beck have a personal connection to the incident. They coached recruited and developed relationships with the victims.

"I have profound sorrow for the families and have had unspeakable grief since I found out," Anae said in a statement earlier this week. "I have. unbelievable love for the outstanding young men that they were. My sentiment is gratitude to the families for trusting me to be a part of recruiting, developing and mentoring these young men. It has been the highlight of my coaching career. I'll always be tied to them with my heart and soul.

"To the current UVA players and the University, athletic department and football families: God bless our journey as we press forward. Love you all and miss you all."

Syracuse and Wake Forest kicks off Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on the ACC Network.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF