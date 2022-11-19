Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
'Dinosaurs' Shocking Series Finale Was Always Planned Says Kirk Thatcher
Even though there are many ways to wrap up a series, screenwriters often choose to end their show on a positive note. This is especially true for comedy series, and even more so with the ones that have children as their target audiences. For relatively the short-lived comedy Dinosaurs, however, it was a whole other game. Centered around a prehistoric dinosaur family, the four-season show created by Jim Henson, Michael Jacobs, and Bob Young reached the end of its run on a pretty dark note.
Collider
Jodie Foster's 'Home for the Holidays' Makes Family Dysfunction Hilarious
In 1995, Jodie Foster, along with screenwriters Chris Radant and W.D. Richter, gave moviegoers an antidote to all of the stereotypically diabetes-inducing feel-good holiday movies with Home for the Holidays. This comedy set during Thanksgiving time tells the story of what really happens when a family gets together for Thanksgiving. The movie is a steadfast and uneasy essay on the rituals that bring relatives together while simultaneously tearing them apart, and while it's frequently a rough ride, it also offers a hopeful contemplation of those small moments that make our lives worthwhile and that keep even the most dysfunctional families coming back for their annual holiday season torture.
Collider
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
Collider
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
Collider
How to Watch 'Strange World' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Though the animation titan that is the Walt Disney Company has mostly been sticking to its roots with infectiously fun musicals such as Encanto (2021) and Frozen II (2019), the studio has also been exploring animated expeditions into more adventurous stories. Recently, there have been a wide variety of these non-musical adventures, including hit films like Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Zootopia (2016), just to name a few. But their next adventure seems to be taking a page out of some of Disney's most legendary exploratory films like Pixar's Up (2009) and the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Strange World (2022) reunites the duo behind the Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, bringing with them an all-new adventure packed to the brim with exploration and excitement. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the Clade family, more specifically the optimistic Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young White), his overprotective father Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's own estranged father Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid). The trio of would-be adventurers, along with Searcher's wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), stumbles upon an almost alien world, packed with environments and creatures unlike anything they've seen before.
Collider
From 'Soul Food' to 'Spider-Man': The 10 Best Thanksgiving Films, Ranked by the Thanksgiving Feast
Serving as the prerequisite to December celebrations, Thanksgiving Day is a magnet for good spirits, thankfulness, and family. In addition, the national holiday is a great forum for the best food eaten all year. Many films have tried to capture the essence of a true Thanksgiving meal, and a fraction...
Collider
Joe Manganiello Makes an Important Call in an Exclusive 'Mythic Quest' Clip
Mythic Quest is back and with its return, there has been a lot of back and forth between Hera and our friends at Mythic Quest. With the team divided after Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) moved on with Dana (Imani Hakim) to Poppy's new game "Hera." It left David (David Hornsby) in charge after years of thinking that he had any sort of power at Mythic Quest, which meant everything is a bit of a mess not that David and Jo (Jessie Ennis) are leading the team. One thing that David is getting done, however, is a movie about Mythic Quest, and now the question is "Who wants to star in it?" Well, this exclusive new clip reveals that the star will be none other than self-proclaimed nerd Joe Manganiello!
Collider
New 'White Noise' Trailer Shows Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Trying to Survive a Toxic Catastrophe
The sky is falling, and the world is coming to an end just in time for the new year in a fresh trailer for Noah Baumbach’s comedy doomsday feature, White Noise. As the saying goes, a family who outruns the apocalypse together stays together. In the latest preview of Baumbach’s star-studded feature that includes the likes of Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Greta Gerwig. Plummeting onto Netflix on December 30, known better as that weird time in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve when nothing feels real, the film will mesh perfectly with that out-of-body feeling that we know all too well during that time of the year.
Collider
Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union & Cast Talk Building 'Strange World' & Who They Play
The Walt Disney Animation Studios adventure film Strange World follows the Clades, a family of explorers that ventures into an uncharted subterranean land that contains bizarre creatures and unknown dangers. Along with a three-legged dog and a mischievous blob, family man Searcher Clade (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal), accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner Meridian (voiced by Gabrielle Union), Searcher’s 16-year-old son Ethan (voiced by Jaboukie Young-White) and Searcher’s legendary explorer father Jaeger (voiced by Dennis Quaid) must overcome their differences and unite over their commonalities on an unexpected mission.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Comments / 0