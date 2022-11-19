There’s nowhere on Earth like____. Fill in the blank. You can pretty much say that about anywhere. And it is completely true as all destinations are unique and special in their own way. Be that as it may, some are a bit more special than others and Iceland is such as place. It is, in a word, incredible with an endless offering of natural wonders from magnificent waterfalls, and spectacular glaciers, to breathtaking landscapes with volcanoes that have left behind ethereal moss-covered lava fields. For the active traveler, the adventures to be had in Iceland are without compare. Situated amongst Iceland’s most spellbinding natural attractions is the Hotel Rangá, an ideal luxury lodge to experience it all.

25 DAYS AGO