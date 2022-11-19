ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
vinlove.net

Panicum virgatum season in Binh Lieu

QUANG NINH – In November, Binh Lieu is a destination that attracts a lot of tourists by the grasslands along the way to the landmark. Photographer Lekima Hung (Hanoi) came to Binh Lieu in early November. This mountainous border district of Quang Ninh province is his familiar destination every October and November because this is the blooming season of Panicum virgatum.
WanderWisdom

Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin

Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
techaiapp.com

Spellbound by Iceland and a Stay at Hotel Rangá

There’s nowhere on Earth like____. Fill in the blank. You can pretty much say that about anywhere. And it is completely true as all destinations are unique and special in their own way. Be that as it may, some are a bit more special than others and Iceland is such as place. It is, in a word, incredible with an endless offering of natural wonders from magnificent waterfalls, and spectacular glaciers, to breathtaking landscapes with volcanoes that have left behind ethereal moss-covered lava fields. For the active traveler, the adventures to be had in Iceland are without compare. Situated amongst Iceland’s most spellbinding natural attractions is the Hotel Rangá, an ideal luxury lodge to experience it all.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Oldest Military Tanks Still In Service

T-34 (1940 – present) Kicking off our list is the Soviet T-34, a medium tank that was introduced to the battlefield in 1940. Dubbed “the finest tank in the world” by German Field Marshal Paul Ludwig Ewald von Kleist following Operation Barbarossa, it proved to be an effective weapon on the Eastern Front.
tripatini.com

HIRE TAXI FOR JAISALMER SIGHTSEEING

The splendid sandstone royal desert city of Jaisalmer is fascinating and mysterious at the same time. Self-explanatory as a ‘Golden City’, Jaisalmer Fort is situated on a yellow sandstone ridge, keeping a watchful eye on the city extending beyond its walls. We provide Taxis and Cab for Jaisalmer sightseeing.
foodgressing.com

Cathay Pacific Black Friday 2022 Sale Across Three Cabin Classes

Cathay Pacific Airways (USA) has launched its annual Black Friday Sale. With three cabin classes on sale–Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class–and over 30 popular destinations featured, there is something for everyone: from scaling Japan’s highest peak, Mount Fuji, to diving deep in the sparkling waters of Cebu in the Philippines, Cathay’s Black Friday fares will help travellers to set out on the journey of their dreams.
The Independent

Tanzania travel guide: Everything you need to know

With over one third of its land dedicated as national parks or reserves, starring the Big Five and the Great Wildebeest Migration, it’s no wonder Tanzania is considered Africa’s classic safari destination for first-timers and connoisseurs alike. But East Africa’s largest country is much more than that. You can summit snow-capped Kilimanjaro, the world’s tallest freestanding mountain, or follow Jane Goodall’s footsteps tracking chimps in the remote Gombe Stream National Park. Dive pristine reefs off Indian Ocean islands, discover diverse cultures and cuisines with Swahili, Indian and Arab influences or simply chill on postcard-perfect beaches with sand as soft as...
vinlove.net

Free visit to the Ho Dynasty Citadel

THANH HOA – On the occasion of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day, the Ho Dynasty citadel will offer free admission for visitors on November 23. According to Nguyen Van Long, deputy director of the Ho Dynasty Citadel Heritage Conservation Center, the decision to exempt tickets is also to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the implementation of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

South Korea’s K9 Thunder Is a Cutting-Edge Self-Propelled Howitzer

Following the Second World War, Korea split into two regions along the 38th Parallel. The North fell under the perview of the Soviet Union, while the South was under the influence of the United States. Similar to the USSR and America, both North and South Korea were (and continue to be) in an arms race, which eventually led to the K9 Thunder being added to the South’s arsenal.
vinlove.net

Not only green bean cake, but Hai Duong also has “a forest” of delicious, extremely attractive food

About 1 hour by car from Hanoi. Have you ever thought of a food tour in Hai Duong?. Although not too famous on the tourist map, Hai Duong is also a suitable place for weekends. Hai Duong still attracts tourists from all over the world through historical sites and spiritual places. But perhaps many people do not know, Hai Duong is also a Food tour destination with an extremely rich culinary “map”.
vinlove.net

Can Tho family wears ‘seven colors of the rainbow’ around Europe

Every day for two weeks in Europe, My Phung’s family chooses a different color to wear, a total of 13 sets. Ms. Bui Thi My Phung, 31 years old, and Mr. Nguyen Le Nhat Khoa, 32 years old, living in Can Tho have just had a 14-day European tour, from late September to mid-October. Accompanying them this time is their son. 5-year-old boy, the intimate name is KuKa. This is the first trip to Europe with the whole family, visiting France, Switzerland, Italy, and the Vatican. Ms. Phung chose the above countries because they are all famous tourist destinations in the world because of their beautiful scenery and are visited by many tourists. Her family chose to go on a tour to increase the possibility of getting a visa and convenient transportation because of having small children.
moderncampground.com

Seafront Beach Camp in the Philippines Offers Glamping Starting at $50 a Night

With the increasing prices of goods and services not seeming to slow down anytime soon, what can you get for $50? In the Philippines, it can give you a night of rest and relaxation at KAWAI Beach Camp. Along the shores of a pebble-freckled beach in Lobo, Batangas, the glamping...
vinlove.net

Young people eagerly check in the romantic purple cypress flower season in the heart of Hanoi

The field of purple cypress flowers in the Long Bien flower meadow is becoming a virtual living coordinate loved by many young people. Hanoi in late autumn and early winter has a dreamy and sweet beauty because the scent of flowers is everywhere. In the past few days, Hanoi’s youth not only eagerly invited each other to “hunt for photos” in the season of bright yellow wild sunflowers or the pristine daisies garden, but the dreamy purple cypress flower field is also the coordinate that the association loves to live. virtual welcome.
vinlove.net

Mr. Foreign likes to clean up trash

HANOI – James Joseph Kendall (42 years old) cannot forget his surprise when he saw the female cleaners pushing garbage trucks twice as tall when he first came to Vietnam 9 years ago. Since then, the American man has helped them push carts and sweep the garbage in his...
OHIO STATE
vinlove.net

Earn hundreds of millions of dong thanks to soap art

HAI PHONG – Once stuck until he fell ill due to a loss in business, Mr. Ha Anh Tuan found a new direction – artistic soap production. In mid-November, on a large wooden table, Mr. Tuan, 30 years old, in An Dong commune, An Duong district, always mixes olive oil, melaleuca oil, and some ingredients, then divides it into more than a dozen small bags waiting to be mixed. color to form a soap bar in the shape of a starry night painting by artist Van Gogh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy