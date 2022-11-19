It was more than a decade ago that The Walking Dead aired its stunning first episode. Such a strong beginning is difficult to remember as we now find ourselves at the end of a meandering final season that, like the many that preceded it, lacks much remaining emotion or engagement. In many ways, it hasn’t ever really felt like this concluding season was actually building to anything of consequence or, in a broader sense, even really final. There are three spinoffs soon coming down the pipeline that mean this final episode, entitled “Rest In Peace,” is not going to be the last no matter how much we may wish it to be. Yet, somehow having stuck with the show through more than twelve years, multiple presidents, and a reshaping of society as we know it, the closing of this chapter still was a fascinating one. It was rushed, chaotic, and, to be blunt, rather disappointing. However, even as the show is not going to be remembered as one of the best due to its precipitous decline in quality, it certainly will hold an infamous place in television history for just how long it dragged on.

