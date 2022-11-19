Read full article on original website
How to Watch 'Devotion': Showtimes and Streaming Details
A tale of courage and comradeship, Devotion is an upcoming wartime movie that’s based on the true story of naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner. The movie, which is adapted from the 2017 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice written by Adam Makos, follows the friendship of the fighter pilot duo as they navigate through the trials and tribulations of the Korean War.
Quentin Tarantino calls Marvel actors 'not movie stars'; 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu fires back
Simu Liu is firing back at Quentin Tarantino after the Oscar-winner's comments about the effect Marvel movies have had on the film industry.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Retains Top Spot at Box Office with $67 Million Second Weekend
Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row. The superhero sequel is expected to make $67.3 million in its sophomore weekend, which is bang in the middle of expectations. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $288 million (although the most bullish projections had it topping $290 million domestically).
James Gunn Reveals Soundtrack for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
One of the most eagerly anticipated things that fans look forward to is the release of a new Marvel Studios film or TV show. When it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy series, however, that goes further. Writer/director/supremo James Gunn takes a hands-on approach to all aspects of the film, but in particular, the soundtrack.
