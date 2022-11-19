Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For the last 10 years, this Mississippi city outperformed most of country when it comes to buying million dollar properties
Ten years later, one Mississippi city continues to be one of the country’s best deals when it comes to property prices. It’s no secret that property prices aren’t as cheap as they used to be. There are many factors behind this, but the primary one is inflation.
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
foodmanufacturing.com
Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations
INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
Mississippi Power seeking rate hike for 2023 to comp natural gas cost
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi Power customers could see a $6 increase on their monthly bills in 2023. The company filed its plan with the state’s Public Service Commission last week detailing its rate increase proposal. In a notice to customers, Mississippi Power said “The company’s annual fuel rate is a direct pass-through to […]
WDAM-TV
MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has released a new strategic plan that has been in development since early 2022. This plan provides a roadmap to guide the agency’s work over the next five years, beginning in July 2023. The eight goals included in...
wcbi.com
Timeline, history of United Furniture in north Mississippi
BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – United Furniture has been part of north Mississippi for nearly 40 years, first as Comfort Furniture and in 2000, merging with Parkhill Furniture, and United Chair to create United Furniture. By December 2008, United Furniture received the exclusive licensing agreement as the U.S. manufacturer of...
Oxford Eagle
Take advantage of ‘safe zone’ and stock the freezer
In a couple of days, we’ll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it’s the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which...
Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.
Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
impact601.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Mississippi
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
desotocountynews.com
White: Progress made on North Mississippi fraud cases
When I was appointed State Auditor in July 2018, I was determined to chase down fraud, theft, and embezzlement. I am proud of the work the law enforcement team at the State Auditor’s Office has done over the last four years. Just in the last year, we have made...
mageenews.com
MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
wtva.com
MDOT beefs up construction schedule
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Friday an all-time high number of projects. More than $964 million was approved for MDOT projects in 2022, including everything from bridge replacement to general safety improvements. MDOT said that federal funding, from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,...
wtva.com
Ranking puts Mississippi last in U.S. for overall prosperity.
WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A look at Mississippi by two groups does not paint a pretty picture of the state when it comes to overall prosperity. The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute placed Mississippi last in their American Dream Prosperity Index, which came out this month.
How much does it cost to attend a Mississippi university?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many universities and colleges, offering prospective students a wide selection of degree programs and price points. Tuition can range widely across the country, so some may wonder what it costs to attend a school in Mississippi. Each year, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of […]
Commercial Dispatch
Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters
There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
What Mississippi forest visitors need to know during hunting season
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Forests in Mississippi will implement an order to improve safety for all forest visitors and align hunting rules with the State of Mississippi’s hunting regulations. “These actions will help provide all forest visitors with a safer experience on the forest. Hunters should be familiar with these requirements. They mirror […]
You won’t believe your eyes and ears. Elvis tribute artist goes on holiday concert tour in Mississippi.
Who can imagine a holiday season without hearing “Blue Christmas” sung by Elvis Presley?. This holiday season will be anything but blue with the announcement “An Elvis Christmas” a Mississippi holiday concert. Starring Elvis tribute artist Victor Trevino, Jr., the convert will make you think you...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
