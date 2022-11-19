Read full article on original website
Linda Lou Bongard
MADISON – Linda Lou Bongard, age 75, reunited with her husband on Monday, November 21, 2022. Linda was born on June 30, 1947, in Madison, WI to Theodore and Marie (Ayers) Midthun. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1965. Linda married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Bongard, and they had three sons. She worked for the State Treasury as a financial specialist. Linda’s favorite time of year was Christmas. She couldn’t wait for Christmas shows to come back on the Hallmark Channel. Linda was very musical, sang in a band and even wrote a song while raising three boys called “Crying is for Babies”. She enjoyed fantasy football, making weekend meals, crocheting, baking, and loved her dogs. Linda put her kids first and always listened and helped out when needed. Her laugh and sense of humor was infectious and would light up a room.
Daniel R. Breiby
Daniel R. Breiby, age 60, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1962, in Madison, the son of Robert and Audrey (Repplinger) Breiby. Daniel graduated from LaFollette High School in 1980. He married Andrea Gullixson on...
Lorraine “Connie” M. Allord
Madison- Lorraine M. “Connie” Allord, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Madison, WI. She was born on January 27, 1920, to George and Ruth (Reibel) Conley in Tomahawk, WI. Connie was their only child and spent much of her youth helping on the farm...
Micheal D. Anderson
Micheal D. Anderson, 79, of rural Muscoda, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 29,1943 in Eagle Township, the son of Dallas and Veva (Reuter) Anderson. Mike graduated from Muscoda High School in 1961. He married the love of his life, Sherry Marshall on March 27, 1965. Mike started at a young age farming with his dad and continued farming in Eagle Township until his retirement August 27, 2021. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and they meant the world to him. Mike was a very kind, quiet, humble, and generous man, who would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and hunting. Mike loved raising Jersey cows and was fond of Allis Chalmers tractors.
Betty I. Mueller
JANESVILLE – Betty Irene Mueller, 93, of Janesville, passed away on November 18, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born on May 22, 1929, to Paul and Lucille Arndt in Detroit Michigan. Betty married Reinhart Mueller on January 3, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in North Prairie, Wisconsin. They lived in Fort Atkinson until 1990 and then moved to Packwaukee, Wisconsin. After Reinhart’s passing, Betty moved to Janesville in 1997. In 2008, Betty moved to Cedar Crest in Janesville, WI.
Charles “Charlie” C. Fuchs
Charles “Charlie” C. Fuchs, age 68, of Sauk City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 3, 1953 to the late Willard “Pete” and Irene (Haas) Fuchs. Charlie graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1972. Following high school he worked for Fuchs Trucking; driving for 18 years until he got his opportunity to purchase the hardware store in Merrimac. He started out small and with hard work and lots of dedication the store grew to Charlie’s Lakeside Country Store; and later he purchased the C.J.’s Rock N Stop in Rock Springs.
Debora Jean Wheeler
Debora Wheeler, age 67 of Portage, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Betty Joan Parish
Betty Joan Parish, 88, of Muscoda, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Our House Memory Care in Richland Center. She was born February 4, 1934, in rural Richland County the daughter of Chloran and Laura Banker. Betty lived her entire life in Richland County and met her future husband, Cecil Parish, while attending Richland Center High School. The couple married on August 8, 1952 and started farming just outside Richland Center. They were soon given opportunity to rent to buy the farm in Eagle Township. Working the farm together, Betty milked, drove tractor, or whatever was needed. Together Betty and Cecil raised three children and not only their own children filled the house, but there were always nephews, nieces and friends of the kids. Later Betty and Cecil cared for two grandchildren and two great grandchildren who were a great help in their later life. Betty loved the Lord, her faith played a big role in her battle with breast cancer. Gospel music and the hymns of the faith were of great comfort to her.
Dianne Kay Bullis
MIDDLETON / MONONA – Dianne Kay Bullis, age 80, of Middleton, passed away peacefully at Attic Angels Place on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Her family was continually with her during her journey with Lewy body dementia, providing love and comfort to her and each other, just as she had provided immeasurable love to them over her lifetime.
Byron Lee Lewis
MADISON – Byron Lee Lewis, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was born on Jan. 7, 1952, in Arlington, Va., the son of Charles and Mildred (Lee) Lewis. Byron married Denise Lewis on June 11, 1985, in Madison. He worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as the first CAT scan technologist and was with them for just shy of 30 years.
Wendy Lee Tiede
GRAND MARSH-Wendy Lee Tiede, age 64, of Grand Marsh, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 28,1958, in Madison, the daughter of Leo and Rachel Fay. Wendy was a member of Hope Lutheran Church where she actively enjoyed volunteering with several luncheons...
Neta Viola Sheldon
Neta Viola (Ward) Sheldon, age 91, of Platteville, passed away peacefully at her home and went to heaven to be with her Lord on November 18th, 2022. Her family was with her during her final days. Funeral services will be Sat. Dec. 10th, 2022 at 11:30 AM at New Hope Assembly of God, Platteville, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. Pastor Mike Majeski will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Lari Suzanne Hoffman
Lari Suzanne Hoffman (York), 74, passed away on November 12, 2022. Lari was born in Red Oak, Iowa on November 17, 1947 to Dr. Fred and Lari York. She was a graduate of UW-River Falls with a degree in History. She was a Wal-Mart associate for 25 years. Lari was an active member of On the Rock Quilters in Watertown. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, reading, and cuddling with her cat.
Frances B. Warren
Frances B. Warren started her next journey in the wee hours of Friday, November 18th at the age of 95 with family by her side. She was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Madison to Lawrence J. and M. Elsie (Helker) Zeier. They moved to a farm outside of Dane/Lodi after the twin siblings were born.
John “Jack” Tiffany Corcoran
Verona – John Tiffany (Jack) Corcoran passed away at the University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a severe respiratory illness. Jack was born in Beloit, Wisconsin in 1951 to John and Merrilie Corcoran. He was educated at St. Coletta in Jefferson and Lakeland School in Elkhorn. He was known to everyone at the Sterlingworth Resort and Evergreen Country Club (places where he worked for several decades) as a hard-working and devoted employee/coworker. He lived for most of his life on Pleasant Lake and in Elkhorn but resided for the past several years at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona.
Nicholas Gee
MADISON – Nicholas Gee, age 20, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. He was born on Earth Day, April 22, 2002, and he embraced taking care of the earth. He wanted to someday visit Egypt and tour the pyramids, and recently was able to enjoy the earth by going on a hot air balloon ride.
Stuart J. “Stu” Butler
Stuart J. “Stu” Butler, age 61, died peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from liver cancer surrounded by his family at home. Stu, the son of Patrick and Ruth (Cadwell) Butler, was born on June 5, 1961, in Madison WI. He attended La Follette High School, and then...
Anthony John Mackesey
Tony was born January 18, 1962 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of John and Kay (Dankert) Mackesey. He attended Wisconsin Dells High school where he participated in many sports, but excelled in football. He graduated with the class of 1980, and decided to continue his education at UW LaCrosse. After graduating with his Bachelors in Business Administration, Tony spent some of his time working for Kaiser Distributing. He then went to Florida with his friend, John Baker, and worked a short time for a beer distributor there. He also worked for the Riverview Boat Lines in Wisconsin Dells, City of Wisconsin Dells Public Works, retiring just a year ago from the Lake Delton Public Works Dept.
Louis Chinnaswamy
Louis Chinnaswamy, “Professor C,” age 84, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Catherine, and his devoted children, Auxilia, Phillip, Sharon and Michael. An accomplished academic, Louis held advanced degrees in Physics, Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. In the...
Virginia “Ginny” (Barsness) Roberts
MADISON – Virginia “Ginny” (Barsness) Roberts, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 24, 1939, in Black Earth, the daughter of Orval and Dolores (Hefty) Barsness. Ginny attended Old Halfway Prairie School, Mazomanie, for all eight years of her elementary education. She was a graduate of Mazomanie High School and also attended Platteville University.
