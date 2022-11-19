Betty Joan Parish, 88, of Muscoda, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Our House Memory Care in Richland Center. She was born February 4, 1934, in rural Richland County the daughter of Chloran and Laura Banker. Betty lived her entire life in Richland County and met her future husband, Cecil Parish, while attending Richland Center High School. The couple married on August 8, 1952 and started farming just outside Richland Center. They were soon given opportunity to rent to buy the farm in Eagle Township. Working the farm together, Betty milked, drove tractor, or whatever was needed. Together Betty and Cecil raised three children and not only their own children filled the house, but there were always nephews, nieces and friends of the kids. Later Betty and Cecil cared for two grandchildren and two great grandchildren who were a great help in their later life. Betty loved the Lord, her faith played a big role in her battle with breast cancer. Gospel music and the hymns of the faith were of great comfort to her.

MUSCODA, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO