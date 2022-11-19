Read full article on original website
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT
Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
UC RIVERSIDE 70, WRIGHT STATE 65
Percentages: FG .467, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Cameron 4-8, Hartwell 2-4, Owens 2-4, Pullin 1-2, Tattersall 1-5, Martinez 0-1, Turner 0-1, Olbrich 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Cameron 3, Olbrich 3, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Pullin, Salaridze, Tattersall). Steals: 5 (Cameron, Hartwell,...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57
Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51
Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton, McCliment-Call). Steals:...
COLORADO CHRISTIAN 70, NORTHERN COLORADO 69
Percentages: FG .455, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Reichart 1-1, McDonald 1-8, Hecht 0-1, Gallant 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (Kon 3, Williams 3, Egodotaye, Hecht, McDonald). Steals: 3 (Gallant, McDonald, Woodberry). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. N. COLORADO Min M-A M-A...
Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70
ARKANSAS ST. (2-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Higginbottom 3-9, Griffin 1-3, Patton 1-6, Wilkerson 1-4, Pendleton 0-3) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 20 (Ellis 5, Wilkerson 4, Griffin 3, Higginbottom 3, Patton 2, Pendleton 2, Kapinga 1) Steals: 6...
ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65
Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5 (Davis, Drumgoole,...
Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette secure 76-72 OT win over SMU
DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 26 points, including four in the overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday night. Zhuric Phelps converted a three-point play for SMU with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-67. Louisiana-Lafayette outscored SMU 9-5 in the extra period. Brown...
Mount St. Mary's 69, Pacific 65
PACIFIC (2-3) Freeman 2-3 0-0 4, Avdalovic 2-7 0-0 6, Beard 8-11 0-0 16, Ivy-Curry 6-15 3-3 15, Williams 2-7 8-11 12, Denson 1-7 0-0 2, Blake 4-7 0-3 9, Martindale 0-2 1-1 1, Odum 0-2 0-0 0, Outlaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 12-18 65. Halftime_Mount St. Mary's 37-33....
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 56
Percentages: FG .389, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Smith 2-4, Mero 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Bozeman 0-1, Cousins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wilkerson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bozeman, Cousins). Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 6, Cousins 4, Bozeman 3, Smith 3, Mero, Wilkerson).
TROY 118, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT NEW ORLEANS 61
SOUTHERN (NO) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Percentages: FG .630, FT .417. 3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Miles 5-8, Eugene 3-6, Phillips 3-7, Muhammad 2-4, Graham 1-1, J.Fields 1-1, Tshimanga 1-1, Punter 0-1, Geffrard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2....
Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65
PRESBYTERIAN (1-5) Ard 6-11 2-2 14, McCormack 0-2 2-2 2, Barnett 3-9 4-4 10, James 2-9 0-0 4, Reddish-Rhone 3-4 3-7 9, Forrest 1-3 2-3 4, Hill 5-10 4-4 14, Stewart 2-4 0-0 4, Pettaway 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-55 17-22 65. Halftime_Albany (NY) 40-39. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 9-20 (Drumgoole...
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105
Percentages: FG .424, FT .829. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Walker IV 2-6, Westbrook 2-6, Beverley 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-3, Schroder 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 5, Bryant, Reaves). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 6, Brown Jr. 2, Bryant 2, Nunn...
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Ousmane scores 17 as North Texas defeats Paul Quinn 76-46
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Abou Ousmane's 17 points helped North Texas defeat Paul Quinn 76-46 on Tuesday night. Ousmane added seven rebounds for the Mean Green (3-1). Jayden Martinez scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Tylor Perry had 10 points. Norris Williams led the way for the Tigers...
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
Pope scores 31, UCSD knocks off George Washington 75-70
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Pope put up 31 points as UCSD beat George Washington 75-70 on Tuesday night. Pope was 11 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 11 from the line for the Tritons (2-4). Jace Roquemore scored nine points, shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
AP source: KU gives coach Lance Leipold 2-year extension
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to their second contract extension in less than three months, this time adding two years to his deal and keeping him tied to the Jayhawks through the 2029 season, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the school had not announced the extension. Leipold had a year added to his original contract on Sept. 1 as a reward for a two-win first season that raised hopes around Lawrence that the football program might return to relevance....
Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats
Oats also gave updates on Darius Miles and Dom Welch's status for the Phil Knight Invitational.
