Penobscot Pioneers looking forward to their historic first season
BREWER – The Penobscot Pioneers are an aptly named high school hockey team. They will soon become the first girls high school team north of Winslow to ever play a game. And the history making players are ready to show the state what they’re made of. “We’ve been...
Black Bears get back in the win column over Northeastern behind Smith’s double-double
ORONO – After dropping their last two, Maine got back in the win column on Monday night with a 61-59 victory over Northeastern. Adrianna Smith led the Black Bears with 20 points and 12 rebounds, her first career double-double. The lead changed 13 times in the game, and Maine had contributions from several players.
Goodwin makes Brewer lacrosse history, signs NLI to continue career with AIC
BREWER – On Tuesday, one local Brewer athlete made Witches’ history, signing to continue his lacrosse career at the next level. Senior Ryder Goodwin signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his career with American International College in Springfield, Mass. Goodwin led Brewer, a fairly new program, to a historical 2022 season, as they hosted and won their first playoff game in program history.
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Some of our neighbors to the north will be paying us a festive visits on Wednesday with the return of the The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. It’s back on the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The CP Holiday Train...
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. While Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lover's destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
UMO 3D Prints a House
ORONO — The University of Maine unveiled a new innovation in construction that could help solve Maine’s affordable housing crisis. “This pops us into the future. Pops us into an era of new and exciting innovation and production never before seen here in Maine, in this country or across the world,” says governor Janet Mills.
Millinocket paper mill revitalization could include wood pellet facility and rail upgrades
A wood pellet production facility and expanded rail lines are at the center of a new proposal to revitalize the former Great Northern Paper mill in Millinocket. The non-profit Our Katahdin said Monday that Arkansas-based Highland Carbon Solutions (HCS) has agreed to build and operate a wood pellet manufacturing facility at the mill.
Flagger hit by car in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A flagger with a construction crew was taken to the hospital earlier after being hit by a car in Hampden late Monday afternoon. Hampden police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Main Road North. They say a woman was driving when she was blinded...
Hampden woman hits construction flagger
HAMPDEN — A construction flagger was injured Monday when he was hit by a driver who was apparently blinded by the sun. According to Hampden Deputy Police Chief Scott Webber, an 88-year-old Hampden woman was driving south on Maine Road North when she came upon a construction zone. The woman told police that she was blinded by the sun, didn’t see the flagger and hit him.
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project
Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
First Country Concert of 2023 at Bangor Waterfront Coming Monday
There's a big show coming to Bangor next summer. Who could it be?. Maine Savings Amphitheater is gearing up for another big summer on the Bangor Waterfront. The first announcement of the 2023 season is coming Monday morning, at 10 A.M. Who's coming to town? We can't say just yet....
New Waterville Café Takes You Around The World in Just One Bite
This new Maine Café will take you around the world in just one bite. Wild Clover Café & Market at 16 Silver Street in Waterville, is a spot that foodies have to visit, especially if they want to travel through food. Tanya McCarthy, Owner of Wild Clover Café...
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Seriously Injured in Newburgh, Maine
A 56-year-old female pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Newburgh, Maine on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened in the vicinity of 2072 Carmel Road North around 1:30 p.m. 56-Year-Old was Seriously Injured after Being Hit by a Vehicle. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the...
Police dismantle Maine drug trafficking operation
SULLIVAN, Maine — Police say they have dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in Sullivan following an investigation that spanned several weeks. Police say the men were bringing fentanyl and other drugs into the...
'Destructive devices' found during Cherryfield homicide investigation
CHERRYFIELD, Maine — The Maine State Police reported the discovery of "several destructive devices" while searching a home at 65 East Side Road in Addison on Saturday as part of an investigation into a Cherryfield homicide. The "destructive devices" were discovered around 10 a.m., according to a news release...
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
16-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash in Belgrade, Maine
A 16-year-old male from Oakland, Maine died in an ATV crash late Friday night in the town of Belgrade. The accident happened around 11:43 p.m. at 639 Manchester Road. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said “that a person was thrown from an ATV and bleeding from the mouth.”
Senior housing project under construction
BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
