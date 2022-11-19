ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

foxbangor.com

Penobscot Pioneers looking forward to their historic first season

BREWER – The Penobscot Pioneers are an aptly named high school hockey team. They will soon become the first girls high school team north of Winslow to ever play a game. And the history making players are ready to show the state what they’re made of. “We’ve been...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Goodwin makes Brewer lacrosse history, signs NLI to continue career with AIC

BREWER – On Tuesday, one local Brewer athlete made Witches’ history, signing to continue his lacrosse career at the next level. Senior Ryder Goodwin signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his career with American International College in Springfield, Mass. Goodwin led Brewer, a fairly new program, to a historical 2022 season, as they hosted and won their first playoff game in program history.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wabi.tv

CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Some of our neighbors to the north will be paying us a festive visits on Wednesday with the return of the The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. It’s back on the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The CP Holiday Train...
HERMON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America

The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. While Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lover's destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

UMO 3D Prints a House

ORONO — The University of Maine unveiled a new innovation in construction that could help solve Maine’s affordable housing crisis. “This pops us into the future. Pops us into an era of new and exciting innovation and production never before seen here in Maine, in this country or across the world,” says governor Janet Mills.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Flagger hit by car in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A flagger with a construction crew was taken to the hospital earlier after being hit by a car in Hampden late Monday afternoon. Hampden police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Main Road North. They say a woman was driving when she was blinded...
HAMPDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

Hampden woman hits construction flagger

HAMPDEN — A construction flagger was injured Monday when he was hit by a driver who was apparently blinded by the sun. According to Hampden Deputy Police Chief Scott Webber, an 88-year-old Hampden woman was driving south on Maine Road North when she came upon a construction zone. The woman told police that she was blinded by the sun, didn’t see the flagger and hit him.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today

Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
BANGOR, ME
ecowatch.com

Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project

Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Police dismantle Maine drug trafficking operation

SULLIVAN, Maine — Police say they have dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in Sullivan following an investigation that spanned several weeks. Police say the men were bringing fentanyl and other drugs into the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

16-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash in Belgrade, Maine

A 16-year-old male from Oakland, Maine died in an ATV crash late Friday night in the town of Belgrade. The accident happened around 11:43 p.m. at 639 Manchester Road. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said “that a person was thrown from an ATV and bleeding from the mouth.”
BELGRADE, ME
foxbangor.com

Senior housing project under construction

BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME

