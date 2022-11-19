ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hand-picked high-class specialties, fishermen make thousands of dollars every day

In the past 2 weeks, fishermen in Xuan Yen, Nghi Xuan, and Ha Tinh communes have been hit by crabs. After each trip to the sea, a person can earn thousands of dollars. In recent days, at the beach of Xuan Yen commune (Nghi Xuan district, Ha Tinh province) bustling scene of buying and selling. Boats in and out constantly. Along with fishing porridge, about 2 weeks ago, fishermen also hit big crabs.
Young people eagerly check in the romantic purple cypress flower season in the heart of Hanoi

The field of purple cypress flowers in the Long Bien flower meadow is becoming a virtual living coordinate loved by many young people. Hanoi in late autumn and early winter has a dreamy and sweet beauty because the scent of flowers is everywhere. In the past few days, Hanoi’s youth not only eagerly invited each other to “hunt for photos” in the season of bright yellow wild sunflowers or the pristine daisies garden, but the dreamy purple cypress flower field is also the coordinate that the association loves to live. virtual welcome.
Earn hundreds of millions of dong thanks to soap art

HAI PHONG – Once stuck until he fell ill due to a loss in business, Mr. Ha Anh Tuan found a new direction – artistic soap production. In mid-November, on a large wooden table, Mr. Tuan, 30 years old, in An Dong commune, An Duong district, always mixes olive oil, melaleuca oil, and some ingredients, then divides it into more than a dozen small bags waiting to be mixed. color to form a soap bar in the shape of a starry night painting by artist Van Gogh.

