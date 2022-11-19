Read full article on original website
vinlove.net
Letting a shy animal eat bamboo, a mountain boy collects 200 million dong a year
Taking a break from being a worker, Tran Dinh Nham returned to his hometown of Ha Tinh to start a business by raising Spalacidae. This model helps the mountain boy earn hundreds of millions of dong a year. On the last day of November, Tran Dinh Nham (30 years old,...
Hand-picked high-class specialties, fishermen make thousands of dollars every day
In the past 2 weeks, fishermen in Xuan Yen, Nghi Xuan, and Ha Tinh communes have been hit by crabs. After each trip to the sea, a person can earn thousands of dollars. In recent days, at the beach of Xuan Yen commune (Nghi Xuan district, Ha Tinh province) bustling scene of buying and selling. Boats in and out constantly. Along with fishing porridge, about 2 weeks ago, fishermen also hit big crabs.
Fishermen teamed up to go backward to pull a record catch of 4 tons of fish
Taking advantage of the “golden” moment when fish come close to the shore, fishermen in Loc Ha district (Ha Tinh province) bring nets and rush to the sea to catch. After a few hours, they pulled a lot of seafood, with one group pulling up to 4 tons of Yellow croaker.
Go trekking in Lao Than – the most beautiful “cloud hunting coordinates” in the Northwest with only 45 USD
Lao Than is probably a familiar name to trekking enthusiasts, but to many others, it is still quite strange. And if you are still wondering about this mountain, Lao Than belongs to Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province, about 80km from Sapa town. Possessing an altitude of about 2860m, Lao...
The whole commune pulled together to pick up “forest treasures”, collecting billions of dong
With a 2,000-ha wide chestnut forest, at the end of the year, people in Quang Luu pull together to pick up “forest treasures”. From the beginning of the chestnut season until now, local people have “picked up” more than 200 tons of chestnuts, earning about 5 billion VND.(200,000 USD)
Young people eagerly check in the romantic purple cypress flower season in the heart of Hanoi
The field of purple cypress flowers in the Long Bien flower meadow is becoming a virtual living coordinate loved by many young people. Hanoi in late autumn and early winter has a dreamy and sweet beauty because the scent of flowers is everywhere. In the past few days, Hanoi’s youth not only eagerly invited each other to “hunt for photos” in the season of bright yellow wild sunflowers or the pristine daisies garden, but the dreamy purple cypress flower field is also the coordinate that the association loves to live. virtual welcome.
Earn hundreds of millions of dong thanks to soap art
HAI PHONG – Once stuck until he fell ill due to a loss in business, Mr. Ha Anh Tuan found a new direction – artistic soap production. In mid-November, on a large wooden table, Mr. Tuan, 30 years old, in An Dong commune, An Duong district, always mixes olive oil, melaleuca oil, and some ingredients, then divides it into more than a dozen small bags waiting to be mixed. color to form a soap bar in the shape of a starry night painting by artist Van Gogh.
